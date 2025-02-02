AAM Open Nominations for 2025 Awards - Noise11.com

The AAM is excited to announce the fourth annual AAM Awards, to take place at lunchtime on Wednesday 30th April 2025 in Naarm/Melb at the Northcote Social Club.

The 2025 AAM Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Australian artist managers, spotlighting the global impact, dedication, and passion of those driving the success of Australian talent, both at home and abroad. This annual event serves as a moment for managers and industry professionals to come together, to celebrate and reflect upon the individual and collective milestones of the Australian management community.

AAM Executive Director Maggie Collins said: “We are thrilled to be rolling into our fourth edition of the AAM Awards this year. Australian managers work tirelessly to build sustainable careers for their artists, and our goal is to celebrate those achievements, in what is usually the most heart-warming event of the year.”

This year’s event will run from 12pm- 3pm. Finger food and drinks will be provided from 12pm, followed by the official ceremony beginning at 1pm. The ceremony will feature live performances, special guest speakers and presenters.

2025 Award Categories

This year, 6 awards will be presented, including a brand new awards category – the Emerging Manager of the Year award:

• Manager of the Year – Presented by White Sky

• Breakthrough Manager of the Year – Presented by DMT Law Firm

• Emerging Manager of the Year – Presented by Live Event Logistics

• Community Engagement Award – Presented by Oztix

• Legacy Award – Presented by Frontier

• Patrons Gift – Curated by the AAM Patrons

Collins continued: “We have introduced a new Award category this year simply to service the overwhelming supply of successful managers who have been achieving astronomical success on the global stage. We have refined the category definitions, criteria and nomination process to best capture this information, and we cannot wait to honour our members’ journeys from the past 12 months.”

Nominations Now Open

AAM Members are now able to nominate themselves – or another manager – for one or more of the following award categories:

• Manager of the Year

• Breakthrough Manager of the Year

• Emerging Manager of the Year

• Community Engagement Award

(Please note nominations do not apply to the Legacy Award, which is curated by the AAM Board, nor the Patrons Gift, which is curated by the AAM Patrons.)

READ MORE AND NOMINATE HERE

Nominations close Monday 3rd March (11:59pm AEDT).

We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our management community and we highly encourage all active members to nominate themselves – or another manager whom they feel is deserving – for these awards.

https://www.aam.org.au/2025aamawards

