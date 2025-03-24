The Association of Artist Managers Reveal Awards Shortlist - Noise11.com

The shortlist for the upcoming Association of Artist Managers (AAM) Awards has been revealed.

The list features four awards with the following nominees.

Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees

Presented By White Sky

Andrew Klippel, Ourness

Daniel Nascimento, UNIFIED Music Group

Jacqueline Thomas-Piccardi, Cinque Artist Management

Leigh Treweek, Handshake MGMT

Simone Ubaldi & Andrew Parisi, Sundowner Artists

Breakthrough Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees

Presented by DMT Law Firm

Ash Hills, UNIFIED Music Group

James Fava, Intergalactic Fantastic Worldwide

Luke Giannoukas, Teamwrk Management

Sarah McMillan, BootsDarling Music

Steve de Wilde, UNIFIED Music Group

Emerging Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees

Presented by Live Event Logistics

Damien Platt, Palms Management

Elise Naismith, Lemon Tree Music

Kristie McCarthy, Lemon Tree Music

Rachel Whitford, 27 Music

Zac Abroms, Viceroyalty

Community Engagement Award – Shortlist Nominees

Presented by Oztix

Fiona Duncan, Loog Management

Louise Sawilejskij, Nala Music

Nick Finch, Low and Tight

Skinny O’Leary, Sidequest

Stu McCullough, Amplifire Music

Already announced is the recipient of the Legacy Award for 2025, John Watson (Eleven Music), who represents the careers of Missy Higgins, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and more.

AAM Awards 2025

Presented by White Sky

When: Wed 30th April 12-3pm

Where: Northcote Social Club: 301 High St, Northcote VIC 3070

