The Association of Artist Managers Reveal Awards Shortlist - Noise11.com

The shortlist for the upcoming Association of Artist Managers (AAM) Awards has been revealed.
The list features four awards with the following nominees.
Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees
Presented By White Sky
Andrew Klippel, Ourness
Daniel Nascimento, UNIFIED Music Group
Jacqueline Thomas-Piccardi, Cinque Artist Management
Leigh Treweek, Handshake MGMT
Simone Ubaldi & Andrew Parisi, Sundowner Artists
Breakthrough Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees
Presented by DMT Law Firm
Ash Hills, UNIFIED Music Group
James Fava, Intergalactic Fantastic Worldwide
Luke Giannoukas, Teamwrk Management
Sarah McMillan, BootsDarling Music
Steve de Wilde, UNIFIED Music Group
Emerging Manager of the Year – Shortlist Nominees
Presented by Live Event Logistics
Damien Platt, Palms Management
Elise Naismith, Lemon Tree Music
Kristie McCarthy, Lemon Tree Music
Rachel Whitford, 27 Music
Zac Abroms, Viceroyalty
Community Engagement Award – Shortlist Nominees
Presented by Oztix
Fiona Duncan, Loog Management
Louise Sawilejskij, Nala Music
Nick Finch, Low and Tight
Skinny O’Leary, Sidequest
Stu McCullough, Amplifire Music
Already announced is the recipient of the Legacy Award for 2025, John Watson (Eleven Music), who represents the careers of Missy Higgins, Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and more.
AAM Awards 2025
Presented by White Sky
When: Wed 30th April 12-3pm
Where: Northcote Social Club: 301 High St, Northcote VIC 3070
