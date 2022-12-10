AC/DC 50 Years of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll Official Book Coming In 2023 - Noise11.com

A teaser video for a 50th anniversary AC/DC book ’50 Years of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll’ has premiered on YouTube.
The book from Rufus Publications is an official release from AC/DC. The last AC/DC joint venture was the second set if coins from the Australian Mint.
Rufus Publication previously published the AC/DC book ‘Big Balls 1976-1981’ in 2019.
AC/DC’s last album was ‘Power Up’ in 2020.
