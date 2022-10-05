 Royal Mint Release AC/DC Coin Collection Volume II - Noise11.com
Royal Mint AC/DC Box Vol II

Royal Mint AC/DC Box Vol II

Royal Mint Release AC/DC Coin Collection Volume II

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2022

in News

The Australian Royal Mint will release a second edition of AC/DC coins this month.

Royal Australian Mint’s CEO, Leigh Gordon says, “Known for their raw and electrifying energy, it’s no secret AC/DC has made a mark on music fans across the globe. The Mint is thrilled to celebrate not one but six massive milestones from one of the world’s most recognised bands. What better way to celebrate these anniversaries than with limited edition AC/DC coins that every AC/DC fan needs in their collection.”

The Royal Mint’s AC/DC Volume II collection will focus on the albums:

Each coin design is inspired by AC/DC albums commemorating upcoming anniversaries, including:
● 45th anniversary of Let There Be Rock (1977)
● 45th anniversary of Powerage (1978) in 2023
● 40th anniversary of Flick of the Switch (1983) in 2023
● 35th anniversary of Blow Up Your Video (1988) in 2023
● 15th anniversary of Black Ice (2008) in 2023

The 2020 series issued in 2020 was dedicated to the albums:

High Voltage
TNT
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Back In Black
For Those About To Rock
Ballbreaker

The 2022 collection is:

AC/DC Individual Coins
2022/23 20c Coloured Uncirculated Coins – AC/DC: 45th Anniversary of Let There Be Rock, Powerage, Flick The Switch, Blow Up Your Video, Black Ice – RRP $15 each
2023 $1 Fine Silver Frosted Uncirculated Coin – AC/DC – RRP $90
AC/DC Collection
2022/23 20c Coloured Uncirculated Six-Coin Collection – AC/DC Volume II – RRP $110

The AC/DC coins will be available from 8:30am tomorrow 6 October, 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Claims He Is Now On A Ukrainian Hit List

Roger Waters has claimed he's on a Ukrainian "kill list" after his comments on the Russian invasion.

5 hours ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Is Back In The UK Celebrating 50 Years In the Biz

Leo Sayer has been making up for lost lockdown time in the UK with his 50th Anniversary tour now in full swing and dates set through to 12 November.

18 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobies Brothers To Perform for Bluesfest With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers will perform in Australia for Bluesfest in 2023 with Michael McDonald back in the band.

20 hours ago
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Dies At Age 90

Legendary country singer Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

1 day ago
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation
Al Di Meola Joined Return To Forever At 18 With A Little Help From His Friends

Legendary guitarist Al Di Meola credits the tenacity of a friend for getting him into Return For Forever with Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke at the age of 19.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Ringo Starr Catches Covid And Cancels Shows On American Tour

Sir Ringo Starr has been sidelined with Covid and has been forced to postpone six of his All-Starr Band shows.

2 days ago
Genesis
Concord Takes Control of Phil Collins and Genesis Catalogue

Concord Records, the independent American label founded television producer Norman Lear (All In The Family, Maude, The Jeffersons) has purchased rights to the music catalogue of Genesis and Genesis members Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford’s solo work.

5 days ago