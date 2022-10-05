Royal Mint Release AC/DC Coin Collection Volume II - Noise11.com

The Australian Royal Mint will release a second edition of AC/DC coins this month.

Royal Australian Mint’s CEO, Leigh Gordon says, “Known for their raw and electrifying energy, it’s no secret AC/DC has made a mark on music fans across the globe. The Mint is thrilled to celebrate not one but six massive milestones from one of the world’s most recognised bands. What better way to celebrate these anniversaries than with limited edition AC/DC coins that every AC/DC fan needs in their collection.”

The Royal Mint’s AC/DC Volume II collection will focus on the albums:

Each coin design is inspired by AC/DC albums commemorating upcoming anniversaries, including:

● 45th anniversary of Let There Be Rock (1977)

● 45th anniversary of Powerage (1978) in 2023

● 40th anniversary of Flick of the Switch (1983) in 2023

● 35th anniversary of Blow Up Your Video (1988) in 2023

● 15th anniversary of Black Ice (2008) in 2023

The 2020 series issued in 2020 was dedicated to the albums:

High Voltage

TNT

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Back In Black

For Those About To Rock

Ballbreaker

The 2022 collection is:

AC/DC Individual Coins

2022/23 20c Coloured Uncirculated Coins – AC/DC: 45th Anniversary of Let There Be Rock, Powerage, Flick The Switch, Blow Up Your Video, Black Ice – RRP $15 each

2023 $1 Fine Silver Frosted Uncirculated Coin – AC/DC – RRP $90

AC/DC Collection

2022/23 20c Coloured Uncirculated Six-Coin Collection – AC/DC Volume II – RRP $110

The AC/DC coins will be available from 8:30am tomorrow 6 October, 2022.

