Adam Lambert Releases ‘Under The Rhythm' Ahead Of New Album Adam - Noise11 Music News

Adam Lambert has unveiled new single “Under The Rhythm”, the second track from his upcoming sixth studio album Adam, due for release on July 10. The song arrives with a visually ambitious music video and offers the clearest indication yet of the album’s electronic and alternative influences.

by Paul Cashmere

Adam Lambert has released “Under The Rhythm”, the latest preview of his forthcoming album Adam, a project that marks his first collection of original material since 2020’s Velvet. The new song, accompanied by a stylised black-and-white video directed by Angela Ricciardi, arrives one month before the album’s July 10 release through Lambert’s own label in partnership with The Orchard.

The release gives fans a deeper look into the sonic direction of Adam, a record Lambert has described as drawing heavily from 1990s alternative music and electronica. “Under The Rhythm” incorporates elements of ATC’s global hit “Around The World (La La La La La)” while placing them within a darker electronic framework that continues themes introduced on previous single “Eat U Alive”.

For Lambert, the song carries a message that extends beyond the dancefloor. He said, “‘Under The Rhythm’ is a song about overcoming life’s hardships through the connective and healing power of music. It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward, one day at a time, one dance at a time, toward joy.”

The accompanying video expands on those themes. Directed by Ricciardi, the visual unfolds inside a surreal labyrinth rendered in monochrome tones. The concept draws inspiration from the experimental fashion imagery of celebrated photographer Nick Knight, who also created the album artwork for Adam. Throughout the clip, Lambert moves through a shifting landscape that reflects themes of restriction, transformation and eventual liberation through music.

“Under The Rhythm” follows May’s release of “Eat U Alive”, a track that introduced listeners to the industrial textures and darker pop sensibilities expected to feature prominently across the new album. The song was accompanied by a video shot in Paris and directed by Vitalii Akimov, signalling a more cinematic visual approach for this album cycle.

The arrival of Adam is significant in Lambert’s career because it represents his sixth studio album and his first album of entirely new original material since Velvet. His most recent studio release, 2023’s High Drama, focused on reinterpretations of songs by other artists. The new record returns Lambert to original songwriting while also presenting one of the most personal projects of his career.

Since emerging as the runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Lambert has built a career that extends well beyond reality television. His debut album For Your Entertainment produced the hit “Whataya Want From Me”, while 2012’s Trespassing became the first album by an openly gay male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Later releases including The Original High and Velvet further established his reputation as a vocalist capable of moving between pop, rock, dance and theatrical influences.

Outside his solo work, Lambert has spent more than a decade performing as the frontman for Queen, appearing alongside founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor in stadiums and arenas worldwide. That role introduced him to a new generation of rock audiences while allowing him to maintain a separate solo identity.

The new album also arrives during a particularly active period in Lambert’s wider career. In recent years he has expanded into acting, including his acclaimed Broadway debut as the Emcee in Cabaret. In 2025 he also appeared as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Cynthia Erivo.

From an industry perspective, Adam reflects a growing trend among established artists reclaiming creative control through independent label arrangements. Lambert’s decision to release the project through his own imprint allows him greater flexibility in both presentation and artistic direction. The album’s combination of alternative, electronic and pop influences also places it within a broader resurgence of 1990s-inspired sounds currently influencing contemporary pop music.

With “Under The Rhythm” now available, attention turns to the release of Adam on July 10. The album will feature 12 tracks and has been executive produced by Pete Nappi, whose credits include work with Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and the Jonas Brothers. Combined with artwork by Nick Knight and Lambert’s renewed focus on original material, the project shapes as one of the most significant releases of his solo catalogue.

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