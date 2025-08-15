Album Releases Scheduled for 15 August 2025 - Noise11.com

Here is a list of notable albums released 15 August 2025.

POP / MAINSTREAM

Maroon 5 – Love Is Like

First album in four years from the pop-rock mainstays, featuring upbeat funk-pop singles, ballads, and guest spots from international pop stars.

Conan Gray – Wishbone

Fourth album from the pop singer-songwriter, exploring heartbreak, self-reflection, and cinematic production with influences from 80s synthpop.

Tom Grennan – Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be

UK singer-songwriter’s fourth album, mixing stadium pop, soul, and heartfelt ballads, tackling personal growth and bittersweet experiences.

Bret McKenzie – Freak Out City

Flight of the Conchords member’s latest solo LP, mixing witty, narrative-driven songwriting with folk-rock and quirky pop arrangements.

ROCK / INDIE / ALTERNATIVE

Alison Goldfrapp – Flux

Electropop and synth-driven album from the UK singer-songwriter, expanding on the shimmering, futuristic sound she explored in her debut solo work.

Big Noble – It’s Later Than You Think

Ambient, experimental collaboration between Daniel Kessler (of Interpol) and sound designer Joseph Fraioli, focusing on cinematic soundscapes and mood.

Black Honey – Soak

Fourth studio album from the Brighton indie rockers, blending alt-rock grit with cinematic pop hooks and dark lyrical themes.

Cass McCombs – Interior Live Oak

Americana-meets-indie folk release from the prolific US singer-songwriter, noted for his poetic lyricism and subtle instrumentation.

Chevelle – Bright As Blasphemy

10th studio album from the hard rock/alt-metal trio, continuing their heavy, melodic sound with dystopian lyrical themes.

Jack Garratt – Pillars

Electro-soul and alternative pop from the multi-instrumentalist, known for layered production, introspective lyrics, and emotive vocals.

Marissa Nadler – New Radiations

Dream-folk meets gothic Americana from the Boston singer-songwriter, with ethereal arrangements and haunting vocal delivery.

Pile – Sunshine And Balance Beams

Boston post-punk/indie rock veterans return with angular guitar riffs, knotty rhythms, and cryptic, emotionally intense lyrics.

Rise Against – Ricochet

Political punk rock with anthemic choruses and socially conscious themes from the Chicago band, marking their 11th studio album.

HIP-HOP / RAP

Chance the Rapper – Star Line

His first album since 2019’s The Big Day, combining gospel-tinged hip-hop, Chicago house influences, and soul samples, featuring high-profile collaborations.

Murs – Love and Rockets 3:16 (The Emancipation)

Final studio album from the indie rap veteran, mixing sharp wordplay, West Coast beats, and reflective autobiographical storytelling.

Evidence – Unlearning, Vol. 2

Second installment of the LA rapper’s acclaimed series, blending laid-back yet precise delivery with atmospheric, soulful production.

ELECTRONIC / R&B / SOUL

Kaytranada – Ain’t No Damn Way!

Genre-bending electronic/R&B record from the Canadian-Haitian producer, fusing house, funk, soul, and hip-hop with an array of guest vocalists.

Coco Jones – Why Not More? (Deluxe Edition)

Expanded version of the Grammy-winning R&B singer’s debut, adding new tracks and remixes that deepen the album’s mix of soulful ballads and upbeat grooves.

COUNTRY / AMERICANA / FOLK

Molly Tuttle – So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Bluegrass-Americana record from the Grammy-winning guitarist and singer, full of intricate picking, storytelling, and folk harmonies.

Steve Gunn – Music For Writers

Instrumental LP from the guitarist, blending folk, jazz, and minimalism; designed as a soundtrack for concentration and creativity.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...