Welsh Superstar Aled Jones MBE Announces Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Beloved Welsh tenor and broadcaster Aled Jones MBE will return to Australia in 2026 for an intimate national tour that promises music, stories, and nostalgia. The tour, his eighth down under, will visit regional and capital venues across the country, giving audiences close-up access to the songs and memories that have shaped his four decade career.

Jones has designed the production to be personal and conversational, blending performance with storytelling. Audiences will hear signature songs, rare archival material, and private anecdotes, delivered between musical highlights. The format places Jones at the centre, in a relaxed setting, where humour and reminiscence sit alongside music.

Jones first became a household name as a teenage chorister, when his recording of Walking In The Air captured widespread attention in 1985. He has since built a diverse career as a recording artist, actor, and broadcaster. Across more than 41 albums, he has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. His honours include 40 plus Silver, Gold, and Platinum Discs, performances for the Pope and the Royal Family, and appearances at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

The first half of the evening traces Jones’s early life in North Wales, his experiences in the 1970s and 80s, and backstage moments with figures including The Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Leonard Bernstein. Rare private videos and photographs will be shown, accompanied by first hand recollections. The second half broadens out, featuring career highlights, television moments, and a few theatrical surprises, including a world first duet with his younger self, and sing along moments designed for audiences to join in.

Jones is known as much for his broadcasting as for his singing, hosting programmes on Classic FM and the BBC, including Songs Of Praise. His television credits include Daybreak and Escape To The Country, while stage roles have ranged from Joseph In Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, to Bob Wallace in White Christmas. His dual career in music and media gives his stage show a narrative depth that fans appreciate.

“I’m really excited about this tour,” Jones says. “I love Australia so much, and I have thoroughly enjoyed coming here since 2003. This will be my eighth tour down under. I’m honoured that the Aussies love my music so much, and I’m so proud to be one of the best selling Welsh singers there. It feels like a second home to me, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the show.”

For long time fans, the tour will offer new insights into Jones’s career and personal history. For newer listeners, it will provide an accessible entry point to an artist who has reinvented himself from treble to baritone, and from chart sensation to respected broadcaster. The mix of performance, archive footage, and storytelling makes the production more than a concert, it is a career retrospective in an intimate setting.

Aled Jones Australian Tour Dates

HOBART, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 7th April

MELBOURNE, The Capitol, Thursday 9th April

GEELONG, The Story House, Geelong Arts Centre, Friday 10th April

BALLARAT, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Saturday 11th April

BENDIGO, The Capitol, Sunday 12th April

ALBURY, Entertainment Centre (Main Auditorium), Wednesday 15th April

CANBERRA, BiCentennial Hall (The Q), Friday 17th April

GOULBURN, Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Saturday 18th April

WOLLONGONG, Town Hall (Main Auditorium), Sunday 19th April

SYDNEY, Sydney Opera House (Studio), Tuesday 21st April, two shows

NEWCASTLE, Newcastle City Hall, Friday 24th April

PORT MACQUARIE, Glasshouse Arts Centre, Sunday 26th April

ARMIDALE, Ex-Services Memorial Club, Wednesday 29th April

BALLINA, Riverside Function Centre (RSL), Friday 1st May

ROBINA, Robina Community Centre Auditorium, Saturday 2nd May

BRISBANE, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Sunday 3rd May

Tickets on sale Wednesday 10th December at 10am, local time, from officialaledjones.com and teglive.com

