Ami Williamson Returns With First Album In Seven Years, Sing You Out Of Me - Noise11 Music News

Ami Williamson will release her first new album in seven years on August 7, 2026, marking a significant new chapter for one of Australia’s most accomplished folk singer-songwriters.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian singer-songwriter Ami Williamson will return with a new album, Sing You Out Of Me, on August 7, 2026. The release marks Williamson’s first collection of new music in seven years and arrives after a career that has spanned folk, classical music, theatre and extensive touring across Australia and overseas.

The album represents a major creative undertaking for Williamson, who wrote every original song on the record, co-produced the project with four-time ARIA Award winner Matt Fell and also handled engineering duties. Beyond the music itself, Williamson produced, directed and filmed the accompanying videos, underscoring the independent approach that has characterised much of her career.

Known for blending folk, jazz and theatrical influences, Williamson has established a reputation for combining sharp observational songwriting with an engaging stage presence. Her performances have earned praise from prominent figures in the folk community, including Joan Baez, who described her as “fearless on stage”, and Judy Collins, who called her a “one of a kind” artist following a performance at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

The new album arrives after a diverse musical journey. The daughter of Australian music icon John Williamson, Ami Williamson began performing at an early age and was selected from hundreds of applicants to join the touring Johnny Young Talent Time group as a child. Her formative years included extensive training in dance and classical music before studying classical singing and piano at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Williamson later continued her studies in Germany on scholarship before returning to Australia, where she was accepted into Opera Australia. Despite her classical credentials, songwriting ultimately became her primary focus, leading to the release of her debut album Close To Home and a series of acclaimed live performances and recordings.

Her career has included appearances at major festivals including Port Fairy Folk Festival, Woodford Folk Festival and the National Folk Festival. Williamson has also toured with Scottish-Australian folk legend Eric Bogle and performed for Australian Defence Force personnel deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Solomon Islands.

One of the album’s most personal moments is a cover of The Angels classic Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again. The recording serves as a tribute to Williamson’s late friend Doc Neeson, with whom she performed while entertaining Australian troops in Afghanistan.

Sing You Out Of Me follows Williamson’s previous albums I’ll Ride With You (2015) and The Quilt (2018), adding another chapter to a catalogue that has steadily built her standing within Australian folk music. With the album’s release approaching, Williamson is set to reintroduce her songwriting to audiences after an extended recording hiatus.

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