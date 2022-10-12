 Andrew De Silva To Take His Popular Prince Show To Sydney - Noise11.com
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Prince at Rod Laver ArenaPrince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Melbourne 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew De Silva To Take His Popular Prince Show To Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2022

in News

Former CDB and one-time Boom Crash Opera singer Andrew De Silva will perform the music of Prince in Sydney later this month.

Andrew’s show ‘Dedicated to Prince’ pays tribute to Prince with his hits and some more with a funk band and a sound that is respectful to the late rock star.

Andrew tells Noise11 that the show covers the Prince career from the start. “We have been leaving towards the early period. The early 80s, a little bit of the late 70s as well. We start with ‘Erotic City’ and jam with it”.

Prince fans discovered the icon at various eras. Some Prince fans of the later material are not even aware of the first two albums. “People knew he was a genius,” Andrew says. “With Purple Rain it all changed. We do lots of songs from Purple Rain, ‘Lets Go Crazy’, we do ‘Raspberry Beret’. We do the hits. I am thankful that I’ve got the respect of the Prince fan. They know me and I’m not trying to be an imitator. I do my own thing and people can respect that. We respect the music”.

Prince could never be tied down to one genre. “He has that rock attitude but the funk underneath it,” Andrew says. “That’s my jam. This show is an hour to do as well. It is something we take quite seriously”.

The setlist for Andrew’s Prince show can vary depending on the audience. “We do shows in Melbourne on his birthday and the real Prince fans are out. That’s where I can do some of the b-sides songs like ‘She’s Always In My Hair’ and some of the piano stuff but there are some shows people are out just for a good time and they don’t know that stuff so the show will be all the hits”.

Abstract Entertainment present Prince

Dates are:

28 October, Hayden Orpheum
29 October, Wenty Leagues

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew De Silva Purple Prince
Andrew De Silva To Perform The Music of Prince At Memo Music Hall

Andrew De Silva will pay tribute to Prince with his Purple Revolution show at Memo Music Hall on Saturday night (21 December 2020).

December 21, 2019
Jason Singh
Shannon Noll, Jason Singh, Andrew De Silva and Tom Watson To Play Heaven Live

Shannon Noll, Jason Singh, Andrew De Silva and Tim Watson have formed a somewhat of a supergroup to perform Heaven’s Greatest Hits live at Memo Music Hall on Friday night.

November 13, 2019
Rob Mills
John Foreman to Perform the Music of George Michael with 30-piece Orchestra

Melbourne maestro, Music Director John Foreman will pair some of the Australia’s greatest vocalists with a 30-piece orchestra to perform the music of George Michael in October for ‘George Michael: Listen To Your Heart’.

July 30, 2019
Andrew De Silva
Andrew De Silva Has Three Busy Months With CDB, Keith Sweat And Solo

Andrew De Silva is out to take the “hardest working man in showbiz” award in coming months. He will tour with his band CDB for their own shows and with Keith Sweat, he has his Prince tribute shows and he will also be out with Boom Crash Opera.

June 27, 2017
andrew-de-silva-x-studio-prince-show
Andrew De Silva To Perform His Tribute To Prince At The X Studio

Former CDB and current Boom Crash Opera frontman Andrew De Silva will bring his Purple Revolution: A Tribute To Prince’ show to Sydney’s The X Studio.

November 22, 2016
Boom Crash Opera Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Debut Andrew De Silva And Two New Songs

Boom Crash Opera have broken in new singer Andrew De Silva with shows in Albury and Mulwala over the weekend. The band also debuted two new songs.

June 6, 2016
Peter and Maz, Boom Crash Opera. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera Set For First Andrew De Silva Show Friday

Boom Crash Opera will set out for their first tour with new singer Andrew De Silva starting Friday in Albury.

June 1, 2016