Andrew De Silva To Take His Popular Prince Show To Sydney - Noise11.com

Former CDB and one-time Boom Crash Opera singer Andrew De Silva will perform the music of Prince in Sydney later this month.

Andrew’s show ‘Dedicated to Prince’ pays tribute to Prince with his hits and some more with a funk band and a sound that is respectful to the late rock star.

Andrew tells Noise11 that the show covers the Prince career from the start. “We have been leaving towards the early period. The early 80s, a little bit of the late 70s as well. We start with ‘Erotic City’ and jam with it”.

Prince fans discovered the icon at various eras. Some Prince fans of the later material are not even aware of the first two albums. “People knew he was a genius,” Andrew says. “With Purple Rain it all changed. We do lots of songs from Purple Rain, ‘Lets Go Crazy’, we do ‘Raspberry Beret’. We do the hits. I am thankful that I’ve got the respect of the Prince fan. They know me and I’m not trying to be an imitator. I do my own thing and people can respect that. We respect the music”.

Prince could never be tied down to one genre. “He has that rock attitude but the funk underneath it,” Andrew says. “That’s my jam. This show is an hour to do as well. It is something we take quite seriously”.

The setlist for Andrew’s Prince show can vary depending on the audience. “We do shows in Melbourne on his birthday and the real Prince fans are out. That’s where I can do some of the b-sides songs like ‘She’s Always In My Hair’ and some of the piano stuff but there are some shows people are out just for a good time and they don’t know that stuff so the show will be all the hits”.

Abstract Entertainment present Prince

Dates are:

28 October, Hayden Orpheum

29 October, Wenty Leagues

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

