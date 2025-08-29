Anthem and Bolster Join Forces to Supercharge Entertainment Marketing - Noise11.com

In a move set to reshape the landscape of live entertainment marketing, Anthem Group has announced a strategic investment in Bolster Group, one of Australia’s most decorated music and culture marketing agencies. While Bolster will maintain its independence, the alliance signals a new era of audience insight, data-driven growth, and campaign innovation across theatre, music, and major events.

For Anthem founder Vas Katos, the deal isn’t about streamlining operations, it’s about bold, forward-thinking innovation.

“With more competition than ever to win over ticket buyers, there is a need for bold initiatives, long-term thinking and elite collaborations,” Katos said. “Through this lens, the investment in Bolster becomes obvious. Together, Anthem and Bolster have an unmatched vantage point on audiences – blending cultural foresight, market intelligence and behavioural science to deliver campaigns that set new benchmarks for impact.”

Anthem currently manages marketing campaigns for over 60% of the commercial theatre and performing arts sector, while Bolster holds a similarly dominant position in the music festival and concert touring sphere. Combined, the two companies account for millions of ticket sales annually nationwide, positioning them as an unprecedented force in the Australian entertainment industry.

Bolster Group CEO James Clarke emphasised that finding the right investment partner was as much about shared values as capital.

“Since our inception 10 years ago, Bolster’s super-power has been its ability to turn cultural insights into commercial results,” Clarke said. “With the support of Anthem Group, we are perfectly positioned to elevate our delivery across the global market, without compromising on the identity that our company is built on.”

The partnership opens opportunities to expand across Australasia and the United States, combining Anthem’s advisory expertise with Bolster’s culture-driven approach to marketing and audience activation.

The entertainment industry is increasingly competitive, with audiences spoiled for choice and ticket-buying decisions more fragmented than ever. Anthem and Bolster’s collaboration creates a new model for data-led, culturally informed campaigns that reach audiences more effectively than traditional marketing alone.

For music festivals, concert tours, and live theatre productions, this means campaigns that not only drive ticket sales but also cultivate long-term engagement and fan loyalty. From blockbuster shows like ABBA Voyage and Cirque du Soleil to major festivals and theatrical productions, the combined expertise of Anthem and Bolster offers organisers a 360-degree marketing advantage.

About Bolster

Founded in 2015, Bolster has established a reputation for turning cultural insight into commercial impact. The agency has delivered award-winning campaigns for clients including Laneway Festival, Mushroom Group, Frontier Touring, Sydney Festival, as well as global brands such as EA Games, Nike, KFC, and YouTube. Bolster operates across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America, under the leadership of James Clarke.

About Anthem

Founded in 2021 by Vas Katos and Radek Sali, Anthem is a specialist advisory and marketing consultancy connecting audiences with live experiences. Led by CEO Amy Maiden, Anthem has partnered with some of the world’s most recognised entertainment brands and events, including The Australian Ballet, Opera Australia, Michael Cassel Group, TEG Dainty, and Sydney Theatre Company. Anthem also maintains a strong international presence across APAC, USA, and the UK.

With this strategic partnership, Anthem and Bolster are not just expanding their reach—they are creating a new powerhouse in entertainment marketing. For music, theatre, festivals, and beyond, the combined insight, reach, and creative firepower of these two agencies promises campaigns that are smarter, bolder, and more impactful than anything the industry has seen before.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)