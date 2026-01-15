Albo Picks His Hottest Triple J Hottest 100 Tracks - Noise11.com

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has added his voice to the 2026 Triple J Hottest 100, sharing his picks from a wide range of local and international artists. Albo’s choices highlight a mix of rising stars and established names, from the indie-pop charms of Olivia Dean and Hatchie to the homegrown beats of Hilltop Hoods and Ocean Alley.

Albo revealed his selections on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his personal soundtrack ahead of the annual countdown, which will air on 24 January 2026. His list spans both fresh talent and well-known favourites, reflecting the eclectic taste that has long been a hallmark of the Hottest 100.

Among his picks is Olivia Dean’s poignant “Man I Need,” which showcases the British singer-songwriter’s ability to combine raw emotion with pop sensibility. Hatchie’s dreamy “Sage” follows, delivering shoegaze-infused synths that have earned the Brisbane-born artist a loyal following. From the local scene, Hilltop Hoods’ “Don’t Happy, Be Worry” offers the iconic Adelaide hip-hop group’s signature lyrical wit and rhythm.

Pop stalwarts are also represented in Albo’s selections. Kita Alexander’s introspective “Press Pause” and Lily Allen’s socially observant “West End Girl” illustrate the Prime Minister’s nod to melodic storytelling, while Ocean Alley’s “Life In Love” and Ruby Fields’ “Lovesong” bring a distinctly Australian flavour, blending smooth psychedelia with indie-rock lyricism.

Fans of emerging indie acts will spot Spacey Jane’s “Through My Teeth,” G Flip’s “In Another Life,” and Wolf Alice’s “Bloom Baby Bloom,” each track capturing the contemporary edge of alternative music. Together, these songs offer a snapshot of what resonates with both artists and audiences alike.

Albanese’s engagement with the Hottest 100 underscores the cultural significance of the countdown, which has become a touchstone for Australian music fans since its inception in 1993. Over the decades, the list has tracked everything from breakout indie sensations to global pop juggernauts, cementing its place as a barometer of contemporary musical taste.

The 2026 Triple J Hottest 100 broadcast will take place on 24 January, continuing the annual tradition that unites listeners across the country in celebration of both local and international music.

Watch Albo’s choices:

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Hatchie – Sage

Hilltop Hoods – Don’t Happy, Be Worry

Kita Alexander – Press Pause

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Ocean Alley – Life In Love

Ruby Fields – Lovesong

Spacey Jane – Through My Teeth

G Flip – In Another Life

Wolf Alice – Bloom Baby Bloom

