APRA Reveals Professional Development Awards Finalists - Noise11.com

The 61 songwriter and composer finalists for the 2025 APRA Professional Development Awards (PDA) have been revealed and are now one step closer to receiving one of 13 awards when they’re announced in Sydney on Thursday 13 February.

An experienced panel of judges from journalists and presenters like Dave Ruby Howe and Sosefina Fuamoli to artists and producers including Brooke McClymont, Casey Barnes, Julian Hamilton and Liz Stringer have given their initial verdict to arrive at an exciting list of music creators.

Journalist, broadcaster and judge, Sosefina Fuamoli, says: “The judging process never gets easier. With each year, the competition increases in strength, and the number of talented applicants who take the time to develop impactful presentations is testament to the powerful vision that drives some of this country’s most exciting artistry – across genre and background.

“I hope the reveal of these finalists encourages other artists who may not have seen themselves or their art represented in this space before, to potentially apply themselves.”

This year’s finalists include some of Australia’s rising stars like hip-hop sensation BARKAA, R&B hitmaker Becca Hatch, country darling Charlie Collins, indie pop powerhouse Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper) and electronic artist Harvey Sutherland.

Developed by music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS, the awards aim to create serious career-boosting opportunities for songwriters and composers, with 13 individual winners each taking home a game-changing $10,000 cash.

The initiative is designed to help recipients with their professional development through attending workshops, music education courses, composer seminars and co-writing sessions, either locally or internationally.

Previous PDA winners include Angie McMahon, Baker Boy, Elsy Wameyo, Gotye, Jem Cassar-Daley, Melanie Dyer, Miss Kaninna, Morgan Evans, Ngaiire, Rebecca Bracewell, Sara Berki and Yirrmal.

This year’s finalists are:

Classical & Experimental

• Corrina Bonshek (Corrina Bonshek & Collaborators)

• Han Yi (Henry) Liang

• Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung

• Josten Myburgh

• Kate Milligan

Country/Americana

• Charlie Collins

• Denvah

• Max Jackson

• Melody Pool

• Raechel Whitchurch

Dance/Electronic

• CORIN

• Elle Shimada

• Harvey Sutherland

• Rromarin

• Skeleten

Hip Hop/Rap

• BARKAA

• Gold Fang

• Hayku Kyah

• J-MILLA

• YAWDOESITALL

Jazz & Improvised Music

• Eduardo Cossio

• Flora Carbo

• Hilary Geddes

• Solune

• Tom Avgenicos

Music Theatre

• Alec Steedman – Silver Tongue

• Cassie Hamilton – A Transgender Woman on the Internet, Crying

• Conor Neylon and Jackson Peele – Kate, Gus & The Other Kids

• Erin McKellar – Wittenoom

• Sheanna Parker Russon – Afterglow

Popular Contemporary (two awards)

• Alias Error

• Ally Hocking Howe

• Claire Taylor

• Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper)

• KIAN

• Salty

• Sui Zhen

• Romy Vager (RVG)

• Samuel Gaskin

• Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)

R&B/Soul

• Ashli

• Dylan Atlantis

• James Angus

• Ruby Jackson

• Wild Gloriosa

Screen Composition

• Caleb Jacobs

• Darren Lim

• Josie Mann

• Paul Nicolaou

• Samuel Marks

NATSIMO General

• FLEWNT

• Jolene Lawrence

• Katrina Connelly

• Kee’ahn Bindol

• Rrawun Maymuru

NATSIMO Youth (under 25)

• Becca Hatch

• Kaytlyn Johnson

• Layla Barnett

NATSIMO Senior (over 50)

• Anna Liebzeit

• Brolga

• Marlene Cummins

The winners will be announced at the Professional Development Awards in Sydney on Thursday 13 February 2025.

For more information, visit apraamcos.com.au/professionaldevelopmentawards

