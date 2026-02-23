August Burns Red Return To Fearless Records And Unleash New Single Behemoth - Noise11.com

American metalcore titans August Burns Red have officially rejoined the Fearless Records family, marking the occasion with the release of their massive new single Behemoth.

by Paul Cashmere

August Burns Red are back where many fans feel they belong. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, quintet has announced a triumphant return to Fearless Records, the label that previously helped steer the band through some of their most successful creative periods. To celebrate the homecoming, the group has dropped a brand new single titled Behemoth, accompanied by a visceral new music video directed by Paxton Powell.

For over two decades, August Burns Red, consisting of vocalist Jake Luhrs, lead guitarist JB Brubaker, rhythm guitarist Brent Rambler, bassist Dustin Davidson, and drummer Matt Greiner, have been the architectural masters of the metalcore genre. Since their formation in 2003, originally rehearsing in an old egg house on the Greiner family farm, the band has evolved from local high school heroes into a global heavy music institution.

The new track, Behemoth, serves as a testament to their enduring power. True to its name, the song is a sonic monster defined by Herculean breakdowns and a relentless percussive assault. However, the band continues to prove that heavy music is about more than just volume, inserting a haunting, quiet reprieve amidst the chaos that only serves to highlight the ferocity of the track’s conclusion.

Lead guitarist JB Brubaker admits the song was a labour of love, stating that Behemoth went through more revisions and changes than perhaps any song in the band’s history. He notes that while the process was at times frustrating, the end result is one of the heaviest and most raw deliveries in the August Burns Red catalogue.

Vocalist Jake Luhrs, who joined the fold in 2006 and helped propel the band to new heights starting with the breakthrough album Messengers, explains that the lyrical themes of Behemoth deal with the weight of the past. It is a song about the realisation of how old pains can manifest in present actions, and the subsequent determination required to cut those ties and embark on a rebirth.

The history of August Burns Red is one of remarkable consistency and steady ascent. After their 2005 debut Thrill Seeker, the band found their footing with Luhrs behind the microphone. Their 2007 effort Messengers reached number 81 on the Billboard 200, but it was 2009’s Constellations that truly solidified their status, debuting at number 24. By the time they released Rescue & Restore in 2013 and Found In Far Away Places in 2015, they were cracking the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and securing Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance for the tracks Identity and Invisible Enemy.

Throughout their journey, the band has shared stages with everyone from Bullet For My Valentine to A Day To Remember, amassing over 600 million streams. While often associated with the Christian metal scene in their earlier years, the band has clarified over time that while their faith remains a personal influence, their primary goal is to be a positive force and provide top-tier entertainment for all fans, regardless of belief.

The return to Fearless Records follows a stint with SharpTone Records, which saw the release of their tenth studio album, Death Below, in 2023. As they look toward the future, the band is also honouring their roots, having recently announced a 20th anniversary re-recorded version of Thrill Seeker.

August Burns Red are currently preparing to take their high-energy live show back to the masses. The band will embark on a co-headlining tour across North America this April and May, joined by Australian heavyweights The Amity Affliction.

