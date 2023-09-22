 Australia’s Touring Companies Group for Now & Forever Concert for the Yes Campaign - Noise11.com
Multiple Award winner Briggs for A.B.Original at The Annual Age Music Victoria Awards held at 170 Russell St Melbourne on Wednesday 22 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Briggs at The Age Music Victoria Awards 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Australia’s Touring Companies Group for Now & Forever Concert for the Yes Campaign

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2023

in News

Australian rapper Briggs and his Bad Apples Music company together with Live Performance Australia and Dungala Kaiela Foundation have brought together touring companies Frontier Touring, TEG Live and Live Nation for a concert to support the Yes campaign at the upcoming Australian referendum.

Now & Forever will be held on 6 October in Briggs’ hometown Yorta Yorta Woka regional, Shepparton, Victoria.

Briggs’ A.B. Original will perform on a line-up featuring Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Baker Boy, Barkaa, Emma Donovan, Hilltop Hoods, Mo’ju and special guests along the way.

The day will be hosted by TV’s Sam Pang.

Now & Forever is a celebration and invitation to stand in solidarity with the community for the 2023 referendum the following week.

“Don’t know? Come to the show” is a positive and informative response to the Dutton/Hanson negatives and misinformation.

Tickets for Now & Forever are now available at Ticketmaster.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Briggs. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Age Music Victoria Award Nominees Announced

Nominees for The Age Music Victoria Awards have been revealed with A.B. Original up for Best Album, Band, Song and Live Act.

October 13, 2017