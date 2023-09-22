Australia’s Touring Companies Group for Now & Forever Concert for the Yes Campaign - Noise11.com

Australian rapper Briggs and his Bad Apples Music company together with Live Performance Australia and Dungala Kaiela Foundation have brought together touring companies Frontier Touring, TEG Live and Live Nation for a concert to support the Yes campaign at the upcoming Australian referendum.

Now & Forever will be held on 6 October in Briggs’ hometown Yorta Yorta Woka regional, Shepparton, Victoria.

Briggs’ A.B. Original will perform on a line-up featuring Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Baker Boy, Barkaa, Emma Donovan, Hilltop Hoods, Mo’ju and special guests along the way.

The day will be hosted by TV’s Sam Pang.

Now & Forever is a celebration and invitation to stand in solidarity with the community for the 2023 referendum the following week.

“Don’t know? Come to the show” is a positive and informative response to the Dutton/Hanson negatives and misinformation.

Tickets for Now & Forever are now available at Ticketmaster.

