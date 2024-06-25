 Public Enemy To Tour Australia with A.B. Original - Noise11.com
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Public Enemy To Tour Australia with A.B. Original

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2024

in News

When Public Enemy performed in Australia in 2012, Prince turned up at their Melbourne gig. Its now been a decade sine Public Enemy last toured Australia (2014). The 2024 tour is part of the ‘On The Grid’ 35th Anniversary tour.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Chuck D.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav formed Public Enemy on Long Island, New York in 1985. While their first single ‘Public Enemy No 1’ was not a hit in America, It reached no 68 in Australia in 1987.

‘Give It Up’ reached no 16 in Australia in 1994.

‘He Got Game’ featuring Stephen Stills reached no 25 in Australia in 1998.

A.B. Original will open the shows.

PUBLIC ENEMY
ON THE GRID 35TH ANNIVERSARY
AUSTRALIA 2024 TOUR
Featuring A.B. Original as support

Wednesday 02 October – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium
Friday 04 October – Adelaide, AEC Theatre
Saturday 05 October – Melbourne, John Cain Arena
Wednesday 09 October – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion
Friday 11 October – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Saturday 12 October – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoor

