Public Enemy To Tour Australia with A.B. Original - Noise11.com

When Public Enemy performed in Australia in 2012, Prince turned up at their Melbourne gig. Its now been a decade sine Public Enemy last toured Australia (2014). The 2024 tour is part of the ‘On The Grid’ 35th Anniversary tour.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Chuck D.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav formed Public Enemy on Long Island, New York in 1985. While their first single ‘Public Enemy No 1’ was not a hit in America, It reached no 68 in Australia in 1987.

‘Give It Up’ reached no 16 in Australia in 1994.

‘He Got Game’ featuring Stephen Stills reached no 25 in Australia in 1998.

A.B. Original will open the shows.

PUBLIC ENEMY

ON THE GRID 35TH ANNIVERSARY

AUSTRALIA 2024 TOUR

Featuring A.B. Original as support

Wednesday 02 October – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

Friday 04 October – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Saturday 05 October – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Wednesday 09 October – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 11 October – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 12 October – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoor

Tickets

