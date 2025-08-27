AXEAN Festival 2025 Reveals Star-Studded Final Lineup Across Southeast Asia - Noise11.com

Southeast Asia’s premier music export platform, AXEAN Festival, has unveiled its final lineup for this year’s edition, promising two days of electrifying performances across three stages at Jimbaran Hub, Bali. Set for September 13–14, 2025, the festival will showcase 43 acts from Indonesia and across the region, blending established names with rising independent talent.

The announcement rounds out an already diverse lineup with a mix of veteran and emerging Indonesian artists. Among the highlights are singer-songwriter Alex Teh, whose heartfelt compositions have captivated audiences nationwide, and AVHATH, a metal and hardcore quintet known for their high-intensity performances. Folk duo Banda Neira brings lyrical introspection to the festival, while indie act Gozal and alternative rock outfit Grizzly Cluive add fresh, genre-defying energy. Other notable local performers include Morbid Monke, indie rock force Sandstorm of Youth, the melancholic sourmilk, multi-instrumentalist Xandega, and a special collaboration between punk rockers Dongker and acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Ranti.

The festival also elevates a wave of regional talent. Malaysian R&B artist Alextbh, Laotian musician BIGPOM, Thai indie rockers LEMONY, Thai rock band Cvptain Morgans, and Japanese singer-songwriters Kiwako Ashimine and Mettya Bizin (めっちゃ美人) are set to perform, alongside Vietnamese indie and dream-pop project Milkiwav, indie outfit Nghịch, and Filipino genre-fluid ensemble Weejah. This inter-regional representation reinforces AXEAN Festival’s reputation as a hub for Southeast Asian talent discovery.

These new additions join an already eclectic roster that includes Billyrrom., Blindfold, Capt’n Trips and the Kid, Confined White, DJ Love, DOOR PLANT, Fauxe, Feel Koplo x Toxicdev!, Jangar, Johnny Mafia, Kelompok Penerbang Roket, La Cima Cartel, L’Alphalpha, Lustbass, MANJA, Ministry Of, One Click Straight, Shanghai Quitian, Shye, SIMILE LAND, S.O.L.E., Su San, Terrer, Valentina Ploy, and XANDEGA. Across genres from indie and rock to electronic and experimental, AXEAN Festival 2025 promises a musical journey that captures the breadth of the region’s contemporary music scene.

A critical component of this final lineup has been TuneCore, the global music distribution and label services company. Their involvement included a rigorous four-month selection process across five Southeast Asian countries, identifying independent artists with exceptional promise. Cyrus Chen, Head of TuneCore Southeast Asia, reflected on the process: “We received over 600 submissions, which were filtered through monthly live showcases and country finals. Out of 27 finalists, six stood out for this year’s AXEAN Festival. The most remarkable aspect was discovering so many artists who hadn’t formally released music yet but already had a distinct voice and style.”

Chen emphasized that authenticity and cultural resonance were key in selecting performers. “We focused on artists whose music integrates local influences while maintaining universal appeal. Genre diversity was equally important—we wanted a spectrum of sounds that reflects the dynamic creativity of Southeast Asia,” he said. Beyond mere digital distribution, TuneCore’s partnership with AXEAN also provides career development opportunities through workshops, masterclasses, and access to regional and international industry networks.

AXEAN Festival has also deepened its collaboration with The Orchard, a major music distribution company with operations in over 49 cities worldwide. Prahlad Prabhas, Senior Director for Southeast Asia at The Orchard, highlighted the significance: “This aligns perfectly with our philosophy of helping artists expand beyond their home markets. Sponsoring a stage at AXEAN allows us to celebrate the creativity and energy of this region and share it with the world.”

Top Acts to Watch at AXEAN 2025

Alex Teh – Poetic singer-songwriter blending modern pop with traditional Indonesian influences.

AVHATH – High-octane metal and hardcore quintet turning stages into mosh-pits.

Banda Neira – Folk duo offering intimate and emotionally charged performances.

Gozal – Rising indie act with fresh and innovative soundscapes.

Dongker x Jason Ranti – Unique collaboration bringing punk energy together with indie songwriting.

Alextbh – Malaysian R&B talent fusing smooth vocals with experimental beats.

LEMONEY & Cvptain Morgans – Thai indie and rock acts capturing the modern Southeast Asian alternative scene.

Milkiwav & Nghịch – Vietnamese indie and dream-pop projects known for their atmospheric compositions.

Complete AXEAN Festival 2025 Lineup

Indonesian Artists: Alex Teh, AVHATH, Banda Neira, Gozal, Grizzly Cluive, Morbid Monke, Sandstorm of Youth, sourmilk, Xandega, Dongker x Jason Ranti, Billyrrom., Blindfold, Capt’n Trips and the Kid, Confined White, DJ Love, DOOR PLANT, Fauxe, Feel Koplo x Toxicdev!, Jangar, Johnny Mafia, Kelompok Penerbang Roket, La Cima Cartel, L’Alphalpha, Lustbass, MANJA, Ministry Of, One Click Straight, Shanghai Quitian, Shye, SIMILE LAND, S.O.L.E., Su San, Terrer, Valentina Ploy.

Regional Artists: Alextbh (Malaysia), BIGPOM (Laos), LEMONY (Thailand), Cvptain Morgans (Thailand), Kiwako Ashimine (Japan), Mettya Bizin (めっちゃ美人, Japan), Milkiwav (Vietnam), Nghịch (Vietnam), Weejah (Philippines).

Launched in 2020, AXEAN Festival combines a music conference with a showcase festival, aiming to promote Southeast Asian music to the global stage.

Across five editions, it has featured over 200 artists from 20 countries, attracted 240 industry delegates, reached 46,000 virtual viewers, and welcomed close to 15,000 live attendees. With its growing reputation, AXEAN has become a leading platform for music export and artist development in the region.

