AXS Named Ticketing Partner for Sydney's Hordern Pavilion - Noise11 Music News

AXS will become the official ticketing partner for Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion from 10 August 2026, expanding the company’s Australian footprint while introducing its mobile ticketing and fan management platform to one of the country’s best known live music venues.

by Paul Cashmere

AXS has secured the ticketing contract for Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, with the venue set to transition to the new platform from 10 August 2026. The agreement marks another expansion of the US based ticketing company’s Australian operations and brings its mobile ticketing technology to one of Australia’s longest running concert venues.

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The partnership is significant because the Hordern Pavilion remains one of Australia’s busiest and most recognisable live entertainment venues. Situated in Sydney’s Moore Park precinct, the venue has hosted international and Australian artists for more than a century and continues to be a regular stop on major touring circuits.

For AXS, the agreement strengthens its position in a highly competitive Australian ticketing market. The company, owned by Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), has steadily increased its presence across Australia and New Zealand by partnering with venues, festivals and sporting organisations. The addition of the Hordern Pavilion follows a broader strategy of expanding venue relationships rather than focusing solely on individual tours.

Under the agreement, AXS will provide its full ticketing platform to the venue. The technology includes AXS Mobile ID, mobile ticket management, customer analytics, integrated marketing tools and customer support services designed for both venue operators and ticket buyers.

Playbill Venues Chief Executive Officer Michael Nebenzahl said the decision reflected the venue’s ongoing commitment to modernising its operations while maintaining its reputation as one of Australia’s leading concert venues.

“The Hordern Pavilion has always evolved with the live entertainment industry while staying true to what makes it special,” Nebenzahl said.

“Partnering with AXS is our next natural step in that evolution. Their technology and global experience, combined with a genuine focus on fans and our promoter partners, made them the right fit for The Hordern, and we’re excited to work together.”

Andrew Travis, Chief Executive Officer of AXS Australia and New Zealand, said the venue represented an important addition to the company’s regional portfolio.

“The Hordern Pavilion has played an iconic role in Australia’s live entertainment landscape for generations,” Travis said.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome The Hordern to the AXS family. It’s an honour to partner with such an iconic venue and bring our fan-first technology to support its continued success while delivering great fan experiences.”

Founded in 2011, AXS was developed by AEG in partnership with Canadian technology company Outbox before becoming a wholly owned AEG subsidiary in 2019. The platform was designed to provide venues with greater control over ticket inventory, customer relationships and pricing while integrating digital ticket management into a single system.

Today the company operates throughout North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, servicing more than 1,600 venues, promoters, sports organisations and entertainment brands. According to AXS, the platform processes more than 70 million tickets annually.

Among its highest profile international clients are the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, London’s The O2, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

One of the platform’s distinguishing features has been its emphasis on mobile ticketing and identity verification. AXS Mobile ID was developed to reduce ticket fraud and large scale automated purchasing by linking tickets to individual customer accounts. The system also allows digital ticket transfers and resale through authorised channels.

The ticketing industry has increasingly focused on technology aimed at combating ticket scalping, automated purchasing software and fraudulent resale. Digital ticketing platforms have become standard across many major venues worldwide as promoters and venue operators seek greater control over inventory and customer data while improving security for fans.

For Australian concertgoers, the change means future Hordern Pavilion events from August will be managed through the AXS platform. The venue, which first opened in 1924, has hosted generations of international touring artists and remains one of Sydney’s key live music destinations.

The partnership also reflects the continued expansion of global ticketing providers into the Australian market as competition intensifies among companies seeking long-term venue agreements rather than event-by-event ticketing contracts.

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