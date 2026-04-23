AXS Takes Over Melbourne Park Ticketing As Global Platform Expands Into Australia - Noise11 Music News

Melbourne Park and AXS have confirmed a major ticketing shift, with AXS stepping in to handle events across the precinct as Melbourne Park modernises its fan experience infrastructure.

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne Park has appointed AXS as its official ticketing partner for year-round events, marking a significant change in how fans will access concerts, sport and entertainment at one of Australia’s busiest live venues. The deal, announced across Los Angeles and Melbourne this week, excludes the Australian Open, which will continue under its existing ticketing arrangements.

The agreement places AXS at the centre of ticketing operations for key Melbourne venues including Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena and Margaret Court Arena, signalling a shift in strategy by the Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust to align with global ticketing infrastructure.

The move matters because ticketing has become one of the most contested and technologically driven sectors of the live music business. Control over ticketing platforms means control over pricing, data and ultimately the fan relationship. By bringing in AXS, Melbourne Park is aligning itself with a system already embedded in major international venues and tours.

Melbourne Park Chief Executive John Harnden AM said the partnership was about improving the end-to-end fan experience. “This partnership with AXS continues our focus on elevating the fan experience at Melbourne Park, delivering a world-class ticketing journey to match our world-class sports, music and entertainment experiences,” he said.

AXS Australia and New Zealand CEO Andrew Travis framed the deal as a natural extension of the company’s global footprint. “Melbourne Park is an iconic live events destination, and we are excited by the opportunity this partnership offers in bringing our flexible, connected ticketing approach to life in support of a truly world-class fan experience,” he said.

Founded in 2011 and owned by Anschutz Entertainment Group, AXS has steadily expanded as a direct competitor to Live Nation Entertainment’s Ticketmaster ecosystem. AEG’s vertical integration model, combining venue ownership, promotion through AEG Presents and ticketing via AXS, has proven effective in markets such as the United States and United Kingdom. Venues like Crypto.com Arena and The O2 Arena already operate on the platform.

The expansion into Melbourne represents AXS’s first major Australian venue contract of this scale. Locally, the company has previously handled components of tours including Ed Sheeran’s Loop Stadium run and upcoming Robbie Williams and Foo Fighters dates, but this is a structural foothold rather than a tour-by-tour engagement.

The immediate question is why Melbourne Park has changed providers. While the Trust has not publicly detailed the commercial terms, the rationale is consistent with broader industry trends. Ticketing platforms now offer more than distribution, they provide real-time analytics, dynamic pricing tools, fraud protection and integrated resale systems.

AXS’s Mobile ID technology, which links tickets to individual users, is designed to reduce scalping and improve security while giving promoters deeper data insights.

Historically, Melbourne Park events have predominantly been ticketed through Ticketek, which remains a dominant player in Australia through its long-standing relationships with venues nationwide. The Australian Open, run by Tennis Australia, will continue with its existing provider.

From an industry perspective, this shift reflects increasing competition between global ticketing giants. For promoters, multiple platforms can create leverage in negotiations over fees, data access and marketing capabilities. For consumers, the outcome is less clear, improvements in user experience may be offset by fragmentation, with different events requiring different accounts and systems.

There is also a broader economic layer. Melbourne Park is a critical asset for Victoria, hosting hundreds of events annually and drawing millions of attendees. The precinct supports thousands of jobs and contributes significantly to tourism revenue. By adopting a platform already used for events such as the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Coachella, the Trust is positioning Melbourne as a destination capable of handling high-demand global tours with advanced infrastructure.

Not everyone in the industry views platform consolidation positively. Critics argue that vertically integrated systems like AXS and Ticketmaster can limit competition if tied too closely to specific promoters or venues. Others point to consumer frustrations around ticket fees and availability, issues that persist regardless of platform. The introduction of new technology does not automatically resolve those concerns, it shifts how they are managed.

The practical impact will become clear with the next wave of tour announcements routed through Melbourne Park. The transition to AXS will change how tickets are purchased, transferred and resold, particularly as Mobile ID becomes standard.

What follows is a test of whether technology can meaningfully improve access in a market where demand routinely outstrips supply. Melbourne Park is betting that aligning with a global system will deliver that outcome, while reinforcing its status as a premier venue on the international touring circuit.

The first major events under the new ticketing system are expected to be announced in the coming months. Ticketing details will be released on an event-by-event basis.

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