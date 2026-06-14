Backstreet Boys Release ‘Bottle Up' For Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie - Noise11 Music News

Backstreet Boys have unveiled a new song, ‘Bottle Up’, written by Ed

Sheeran and Savan Kotecha for the upcoming animated feature Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, due in cinemas this August.

by Paul Cashmere

The Backstreet Boys have returned with new music, releasing ‘Bottle Up’, a song created for the soundtrack of Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. The track arrived on 12 June ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 14 August 2026 and marks one of the group’s highest-profile soundtrack contributions in recent years. Written by Ed Sheeran and long-time pop songwriter Savan Kotecha, the song is accompanied by a video featuring the band alongside characters from the Paw Patrol franchise.

The release places one of pop music’s most successful vocal groups inside one of the world’s biggest family entertainment brands. While soundtrack singles have long been used to connect established artists with younger audiences, ‘Bottle Up’ arrives at a moment when nostalgia-driven acts continue to find new ways to engage multigenerational fan bases.

For the Backstreet Boys, the collaboration also extends a period of renewed visibility that has included their successful Las Vegas Sphere residency and ongoing celebration of the group’s catalogue. The band remains one of the few acts from the 1990s pop boom still releasing new recordings while actively performing to large-scale audiences.

‘Bottle Up’ was presented to the group through management after Sheeran and Kotecha completed the song. Speaking about the project, Howie Dorough explained that the band was immediately interested after hearing the demo.

“There’s a great song that Ed Sheeran coincidentally wrote and has done the demo for you guys,” Dorough recalled being told. He said the track originated through Sheeran, Kotecha and associates connected to the Max Martin songwriting camp before being offered for the new Paw Patrol soundtrack.

According to Dorough, the group quickly agreed to record it.

“I think after the first listen, we all were like, ‘Absolutely’,” he said. “First of all, Ed sounded so great on the demo. It was like, how are we going to top this? But I think we actually did a good job.”

Lyrically, ‘Bottle Up’ centres on preserving a perfect moment in time. The chorus, built around the line “Take this moment and bottle up this feeling”, leans into the uplifting and optimistic themes commonly associated with family film soundtracks. Musically, it draws on the polished vocal harmonies that have defined the Backstreet Boys’ sound for more than three decades.

The accompanying video integrates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson into the animated world of Paw Patrol. Characters including Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky and Rex appear throughout the clip, which places the rescue team on a dinosaur-filled island adventure tied to the film’s storyline.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie is the third feature film based on the Canadian animated television phenomenon. The film’s voice cast includes Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson and McKenna Grace. Paramount recently released the first trailer, positioning the film as one of the major family releases of the northern summer cinema season.

For the Backstreet Boys, ‘Bottle Up’ arrives during another significant chapter in the group’s career. Formed in Orlando in 1993, the quintet has sold more than 130 million records worldwide and remains recognised as the best-selling boy band in music history. Their breakthrough came with albums including Backstreet Boys, Backstreet’s Back, Millennium and Black & Blue, records that helped define late 1990s and early 2000s pop.

The group’s most recent studio album, DNA, debuted at No.1 in 2019 and earned a Grammy nomination through the hit single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’. In 2022 they expanded their catalogue with the holiday release A Very Backstreet Christmas, while 2025 saw the arrival of Millennium 2.0, an expanded edition of their landmark 1999 album.

Industry observers have increasingly noted how heritage acts are finding new audiences through film, television and streaming partnerships. Family entertainment projects in particular offer artists exposure to younger listeners while simultaneously connecting with parents who grew up with the music. The Paw Patrol collaboration reflects that broader trend, bringing together a globally recognised pop act and a franchise with a substantial international audience.

Looking ahead, the Backstreet Boys will soon resume their Into The Millennium residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The show, which launched in 2025, made the group the first pop act to headline the technologically advanced venue. With ‘Bottle Up’ now released and Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie scheduled for cinemas in August, the band enters the second half of 2026 with both a major soundtrack placement and a high-profile live platform.

Backstreet Boys upcoming dates:

16 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

17 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

18 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

23 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

24 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

25 July 2026, Las Vegas, Sphere

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