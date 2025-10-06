Bad Bunny Kicks Off SNL Season 51 and Teases Historic Super Bowl Halftime Show - Noise11.com

Bad Bunny opened the 51st season of Saturday Night Live with the kind of energy that makes headlines across two continents. The Puerto Rican superstar not only hosted the season premiere, but also used the stage to joke about, and celebrate, his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, a first for an artist performing entirely in Spanish.

It was Bad Bunny’s second time fronting SNL, following his 2023 appearance as both host and musical guest. This time he shared the stage with Doja Cat, who made her debut as the night’s performer. The combination made for one of the most globally aware SNL openers in years, blending humour, politics and pop culture in the show’s trademark way.

Bad Bunny began his monologue in English before switching to Spanish to express pride in his Latino heritage. “I think everybody is happy about it, even Fox News,” he joked, drawing laughs from the live audience. Then came the punchline: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

His comments referred to the criticism he’s faced from conservative commentators following the announcement that he will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The upcoming performance will mark the first time the event’s main artist performs completely in Spanish, a milestone moment for Latin representation in mainstream American entertainment.

The crowd inside Studio 8H erupted as Bad Bunny seamlessly alternated between humour and sincerity. “I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he said. The mix of self-awareness and pride set the tone for an evening that balanced comedy with cultural commentary.

The night’s cold open returned to SNL’s political satire roots. Colin Jost portrayed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth delivering a speech about military discipline, only to be interrupted by James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, who declared late-night television the “greatest threat to freedom and democracy.” The skit poked fun at the Trump administration’s recent clashes with the media and late-night satire in particular.

While the season 50 finale celebrated SNL’s legacy, the new season leaned into transition. Several cast members, including Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker, have departed, making room for newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Lorne Michaels, still steering the show after half a century, called the start of season 51 “a moment to look forward, not back.”

Bad Bunny proved to be a capable comic presence across the night’s sketches. One standout was a parody of Jeopardy! in which his contestant struggled hilariously with the show’s format, ultimately winning by blurting out “What is The Who?” The bit was a reminder of SNL’s enduring ability to rework classic premises for fresh laughs.

In another highlight, Bad Bunny appeared alongside Benicio Del Toro as a medieval Spanish ruler in a spoof about the origins of gendered nouns in the Spanish language. The sketch playfully touched on linguistic quirks while offering a rare meeting of two major Puerto Rican stars on the same stage.

Jon Hamm also made a surprise cameo during the monologue, playing up the chaos of live TV and the unpredictable energy of a season opener.

Doja Cat’s musical segments were a high point of the night. She performed Aaahh Men! and Gorgeous from her latest album Vie, delivering a stylised, 1980s-influenced set that stood out for its visual flair. Her presence marked the first major performance of the new SNL season and helped balance the night’s comedy-heavy pacing.

For Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, hosting SNL was just one milestone in a remarkable week. His sold-out residency in Puerto Rico wrapped days earlier, and news of his Super Bowl slot sent global social media into overdrive.

Since debuting with X 100PRE in 2018, Bad Bunny has become one of the most streamed artists in the world, bridging reggaeton, Latin trap and pop with collaborations alongside Drake, Cardi B and Rosalía. His cultural impact stretches far beyond music – from fashion campaigns to activism and acting roles in Bullet Train and the upcoming Marvel-linked film El Muerto.

In Australia, Saturday Night Live streams on Binge and Foxtel, giving local audiences a front-row seat to the show’s ongoing evolution. For a program that once introduced names like Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey and Kate McKinnon, SNL’s blend of new talent and global hosts like Bad Bunny signals that it’s still one of TV’s most influential stages.

With Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter set to host upcoming episodes, season 51 appears ready to keep mixing comedy, controversy and pop culture, exactly the way SNL has for five decades.

Watch the Bad Bunny SNL monologue:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)