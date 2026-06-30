Bad Wolves Introduce Sara "Killboy" Skinner On New Single ‘Paint It Red' - Noise11 Music News

Bad Wolves have unveiled a new line-up and released their first new music of 2026, introducing Sara “Killboy” Skinner as the band’s new vocalist on the single ‘Paint It Red’.

by Paul Cashmere

American hard rock band Bad Wolves have entered a new era with the release of the new single ‘Paint It Red’, marking the recorded debut of singer Sara “Killboy” Skinner and unveiling another significant line-up change for the multi-platinum group.

The song comes as the band’s first release of 2026 and serves as the introduction to Skinner as frontwoman following the departure of vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz. It is also the latest chapter in a history that has seen Bad Wolves repeatedly reshape their line-up while maintaining a strong commercial presence in modern rock.

Founded by former DevilDriver drummer John Boecklin in 2017, Bad Wolves first broke internationally with their cover of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’. The track became a major rock radio hit and established the group as one of the breakout heavy acts of the late 2010s. Since then, the band has scored multiple No. 1 rock singles and accumulated billions of streams.

According to Boecklin, finding the right singer was about more than replacing a departing member.

“When we started looking for the next voice of Bad Wolves, we weren’t looking for someone to fill a spot; we were looking for someone who could help push this band into its next chapter,” he said. “The first time I heard Sara sing, I knew she was different.”

He described Skinner as possessing “an incredible voice” and said her versatility has opened new songwriting possibilities for the band.

Musically, ‘Paint It Red’ continues Bad Wolves’ blend of contemporary hard rock and metal. Built around polyrhythmic guitar riffs, pounding drums and melodic hooks, the track also signals an expansion of the band’s sonic palette. Skinner’s performance moves between aggressive delivery and melodic phrasing, reflecting a broader approach than the band’s recent material.

For Skinner, the song’s message mirrors her own experiences.

“‘Paint It Red’ is about being unafraid to tear everything down and start over, again and again if that’s what it takes,” she said. “To live authentically and follow your heart, you have to be willing to rebuild when something no longer serves who you are.”

She added that growth sometimes requires abandoning familiar structures and beginning from scratch.

Boecklin said the title is a metaphor for moments when compromise no longer works.

“There comes a point when enough is enough,” he said. “There are moments when it’s time to stop asking for permission and start making decisions for yourself.”

The sentiment appears particularly relevant to a band whose history has frequently been shaped by change. Since forming in Los Angeles in 2017, Bad Wolves have undergone multiple personnel shifts. Original vocalist Tommy Vext departed in 2021 following a highly publicised split that later involved legal disputes and competing public statements between the singer, the band and Better Noise Music.

Laskiewicz subsequently joined and fronted the band on the albums Dear Monsters in 2021 and Die About It in 2023. More recent changes saw the departures of long-serving guitarist Doc Coyle and bassist Kyle Konkiel. The current line-up consists of Boecklin on drums, AJ Rebollo on guitar, Skinner on vocals and bassist Derek Bolman.

Despite the instability, Bad Wolves have maintained a significant presence in modern rock. Alongside their success with ‘Zombie’, songs including ‘Remember When’, ‘Killing Me Slowly’ and ‘Sober’ all reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. The group has also toured extensively alongside acts including Papa Roach, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Volbeat.

The arrival of Skinner places Bad Wolves among a growing number of contemporary heavy bands embracing line-up reinvention while retaining an established identity. Female-fronted heavy acts have become increasingly prominent in recent years, although the band itself has framed the appointment primarily as an artistic decision rather than a repositioning exercise.

‘Paint It Red’ is the first indication of what Bad Wolves describe as the beginning of their next phase, with additional music expected to follow.

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