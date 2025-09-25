Barry Manilow Bids Farewell With Final U.S. Tour Dates and New Single ‘Once Before I Go' - Noise11.com

Barry Manilow has announced the next chapter of his long goodbye, revealing a run of U.S. farewell concerts for January 2026 alongside the release of his new single Once Before I Go.

The legendary singer, now 82, will perform nine shows across the Southeast and Midwest, marking his final appearances in each of the announced cities. The tour kicks off in Sunrise, Florida on 6 January and wraps in Columbus, Ohio on 18 January.

Fans in Orlando, Tampa, Estero, Jacksonville, Charleston, Greensboro, Duluth and Columbus will get one final chance to see the man behind Mandy, Copacabana (At the Copa) and I Write the Songs.

Known for his showmanship and career-spanning setlists, Manilow promises a celebratory night of hits. From Looks Like We Made It to Can’t Smile Without You, the concerts will be a farewell toast to more than five decades of music.

Alongside the tour news comes a fresh recording of Once Before I Go, produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey. Originally written in 1982 by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford, the ballad was first used by Allen’s friend Ann-Margret as her concert closer before Allen himself adopted it as one of his most personal songs.

Pitchford has spoken about Allen’s decision to rewrite the final verse as a tribute to his partner Gregory Connell, who worked as his lighting director. Allen would often glance into the spotlight during performances and imagine Connell still behind the lights.

For Manilow, the song takes on poignant new weight as both a farewell to his audiences and a nod to a kindred spirit in Allen.

With more than 85 million albums sold, 51 Top 40 hits (including 13 No.1s) and over 40 albums released, Manilow’s career is the stuff of legend. He’s been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, won Grammy, Tony and Emmy Awards, and received the BMI Icon Award.

Billboard and R&R magazines have both named him the No.1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time. His long-running Las Vegas residency has been ranked among the Strip’s best, while his record-breaking Radio City Music Hall shows secured his place as one of the venue’s all-time greats.

Outside of performing, he has championed music education through the Manilow Music Project, donating millions of dollars’ worth of instruments and resources to schools across the U.S.

Barry Manilow 2026 Farewell Tour Dates

Jan 6 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jan 7 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Jan 8 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

Jan 10 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Jan 11 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

Jan 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan 14 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

Jan 15 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

Jan 16 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Jan 18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Manilow’s announcement doesn’t necessarily mean the end of all touring. More dates may follow in other regions but for these nine markets, the curtain will fall for the last time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)