Loot Is A Hoot and Maya Rudolph Is Hilarious So Lets Talk About Minnie Riperton - Noise11.com

Maya Rudolph is fronting one of the surprise hit shows of 2022. ‘Loot’ on Apple+ is great stuff … so enough about that. Let’s talk about Minnie Riperton instead.

Minnie is Maya’s mum and she was an incredible talent the world lost sadly way too soon.

Minnie Riperton had that beautiful hit song ‘Lovin’ You’ (no 1 USA, no 2 UK and no 5 in Australia) in 1975. She wrote the song with her husband Richard Rudolph (Maya’s father) and Rudolph produced the song for Minnie with Stevie Wonder.

Richard started work on the song in 1971 and continued on it in 1972 soon after the birth of Maya. Minnie developed the melody, Richard wrote the lyrics and the bridge.

Wonder was asked to produce the record but because he was signed to Motown, is credited on the song as El Toro Negro (Spanish of Black Bull).

Minnie’s liner notes from her compilation ‘Petals’ wrote that the song was written as a distraction for Maya so they could get some “alone time”. Baby Maya was in the studio the day the song was recorded.

Over the years the song has been referenced in ‘The Nutty Professor’ (1996), the Disney film ‘The Wild’ (2006), in Dreamworks’ ‘Megamind’ (2010) and in a 2000’s Visa commercial.

Minnie Riperton passed away on 12 July, 1979 from breast cancer at age 31 but the song has been a staple of adult contemporary radio for nearly 50 years.

Oh yeah, back to Maya. ‘Loot’ is great. Check it out on Apple+.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

