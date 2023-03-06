Richard Marx Gives A Lounge Room Performance for 3000 In Melbourne #REVIEW - Noise11.com

Before I start, please refer back to my Richard Marx review of 2016. It is no accident Richard Marx performs great concerts. The structure of his songs is faultless. He writes his songs, he sings the songs, he produces the songs, he performs the songs. You cannot get more real than Richard Marx. There are no smoke and mirrors. Richard is driving this Marx bus.

When we pop back seven years to what I experienced then, 2023’s me concurs with 2016 me. A Richard Marx show was great then and just as great now. That is because the base of great songs on a layer of connection puts Richard in the room with the audience. He comes into our world and isn’t afraid to take us into his.

In fact, he takes us right to his home with his new music. Son Lucas co-wrote the shows opener ‘Believe In Me’ and ‘Same Heartbreak, Different Day’, giving Richard Marx a Top 20 hit in the USA in 2022 at age 59. “To have a Top 15 single at age 15 is a big fucking deal,” Richard told the audience.

Richard has three songs, Brandon (32), Lucas (30) and Jesse (29). He said when he found of he had a third child on the way he rang John Farnham. Farnham suggested her call him Skid. The three Marx ‘kids’ make a virtual appearance at the show on the screen, with Brandon on guitar, Lucas on piano and Skid on drums, performing ‘When You Loved Me’.

Richard’s career has given him the opportunity to work with so many greats, including Australia’s Olivia Newton-John. He paid tribute to Livvy, recalling the time he got to sing ‘Suddenly’ with her once, and he also acknowledged his songwriting work with other artists performing songs he wrote, Vixen’s ‘Edge of a Broken Heart’ (USA no 26, 1988), *NSYNC’s ‘This I Promise You’ (USA no 5, 2000) and Keith Urban’s ‘Long Hot Summer’ (USA no 45, 2011). He also clowned around with Lionel Ritchie’s ‘Easy’ before going into his own ‘Right Here Waiting’ for the finale.

A special mention to Richard’s guitarist J. Blynn who played a 20 minute set solo ahead of the Marx band. Blynn used Dandelion Head as the moniker for his solo work. American Blynn is now an Australian resident after having migrated to Australia. Check out his new song ‘Sad Eyes’.

Another familiar face on the stage was drummer Jackie Barnes of the Jimmy Barnes Band.

This Australian tour has been an incredible success for Richard Marx with shows sold out nationally.

Richard’s final three shows are:

7 March, Wollongong, Anitas Theatre

8 March, Sydney, Panthers Penrith

10 March, Perth, Astor Theatre

Richard Marx setlist 4 March, 2023 Melbourne

Believe in Me (from Songwriter, 2022)

Take This Heart (from Rush Street, 1991)

Endless Summer Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Angelia (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Same Heartbreak, Different Day (from Songwriter, 2022)

Front Row Seat (from Limitless, 2020)

When You Loved Me (from Stories to Tell, 2021)

Too Late to Say Goodbye (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Hold On to the Nights (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Now and Forever (from Paid Vacation, 1994)

Edge of a Broken Heart (written for Vixen)

This I Promise You (written for *NSYNC)

Long Hot Summer (written for Keith Urban)

Just Go (from Beautiful Goodbye, 2014)

Long Way From Home (guitarist J. Blynn on vocals)

Don’t Mean Nothing (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Encore:

Holiday (single, 2020)

Hazard (from Rush Street, 1991)

Satisfied (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

Should’ve Known Better (from Richard Marx, 1987)

Easy (Commodores cover)

Right Here Waiting (from Repeat Offender, 1989)

