Baz Luhrmann Takes EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert On The Road, Starting In Australia - Noise11.com

Baz Luhrmann is returning to the world of Elvis Presley with a bold new cinematic event, EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert, a film designed to place audiences inside the live experience Elvis himself never fully realised, a global tour beyond America’s borders. Following its acclaimed unveiling at the Toronto International Film Festival, the project now begins its journey with a series of high profile Australian premieres, led by Luhrmann in person.

Fresh from the success of Elvis in 2022, Luhrmann’s Oscar nominated biopic that reignited worldwide fascination with the King of Rock’n’Roll, EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert is neither a traditional documentary nor a standard concert film. Instead, it is a reimagined performance experience that allows Elvis to narrate his own story through music, archival audio and newly restored footage.

The film draws heavily on long unseen material from Elvis Presley’s legendary Las Vegas performances of the early 1970s, a period widely regarded as the apex of his live powers. These shows, originally confined to American audiences, are reconstructed here as a cinematic “world tour”, fulfilling an ambition Elvis never achieved during his lifetime. Through contemporary restoration techniques, orchestral arrangements and Luhrmann’s distinctive visual language, the film aims to capture the intimacy, scale and emotional force of Elvis at his peak.

Central to EPiC is the idea of proximity. Luhrmann places the viewer on stage, in rehearsal rooms and inside the arenas where Elvis commanded total attention. The performances are framed not as nostalgia but as living moments, highlighting Elvis as both an instinctive musician and a deeply expressive vocalist. Songs such as Suspicious Minds, Burning Love and Always On My Mind anchor the film, each presented as part of a broader narrative about fame, isolation and artistic drive.

The project has its roots in the making of Elvis, when Luhrmann uncovered extensive archival material that could not be accommodated within the scripted biopic. Rather than relegating that material to supplementary status, Luhrmann developed EPiC as a standalone work, marking his first major step into non scripted filmmaking. The result is an immersive experience that blurs the boundary between cinema and live performance.

Luhrmann’s connection to Elvis spans more than a decade of research and creative engagement. His 2022 film, starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, premiered at Cannes and went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The film was shot largely in Australia and grossed close to $300 million worldwide, reinforcing Luhrmann’s status as the country’s most commercially successful director.

With EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert, Luhrmann shifts the focus away from mythmaking and back to the artist himself. It is Elvis, unmediated, powerful, vulnerable and fully alive on stage. For Australian audiences, the film’s opening run carries additional significance, with Luhrmann personally attending key screenings to introduce the project and engage directly with audiences.

EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert opens nationally in Australian cinemas on February 19, offering a rare opportunity to experience Elvis Presley as he was meant to be seen, live, loud and unforgettable.

Screening Dates And Ticketing Details

Australian Premiere: AACTA Festival, Saturday February 7

Sydney Premiere with Baz Luhrmann in attendance: OpenAir Cinema, Sunday February 8

Melbourne Screening with post film Q&A: IMAX Melbourne, Monday February 9

Australian cinema release: From February 19

