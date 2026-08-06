Beatlesfest Bathurst Returns for Fourth Year With Expanded Program and Extra Tickets Released - Noise11 Music News

Australia’s only festival dedicated to The Beatles returns to Bathurst from 20 to 23 August with more than 50 events across four days, as organisers release additional tickets for two previously sold out headline performances.

by Paul Cashmere

Beatlesfest Bathurst will return from 20 to 23 August 2026 for its fourth edition, bringing more than 50 events to 10 venues across the regional New South Wales city. With only two weeks remaining before the festival opens, organisers have announced the release of additional seating for two previously sold out performances while confirming that several other events are nearing capacity.

The annual event remains Australia’s only festival dedicated exclusively to the music and legacy of The Beatles. Since launching in 2023, Beatlesfest has developed into a major cultural event for Bathurst, attracting visitors from across Australia while combining tribute performances, live music, community events, markets and family activities celebrating the influence of the Liverpool quartet.

Demand for this year’s festival has prompted organisers to release a limited allocation of extra tickets for The LadyBeatles’ Friday evening performance and BackBeat’s Saturday night show after additional seating became available. Carillon tours have already sold out, while a number of other ticketed performances have only limited availability.

Among this year’s headline attractions are BackBeat, recreating the band’s 1964 touring repertoire, and The Blue Apples, whose performance focuses on the group’s final recording years between 1968 and 1970, including a recreation of The Beatles’ famous rooftop concert at Apple Corps in London.

The LadyBeatles, promoted as the world’s only all-female Beatles tribute act, will perform immediately before travelling to Liverpool for the annual Beatles Week celebrations.

The 2026 festival also broadens its musical scope with appearances by original Red Wiggle Murray Cook and his band Murray and the Movers, Australian rock photographer Tony Mott presenting an evening of stories and photography, and blues guitarist Shane Pacey of Bondi Cigars and Foreday Riders exploring The Beatles’ catalogue through a blues performance titled Yer Blues.

Returning performers Conrad and Tanisha will also appear after building a substantial online following through their daily home performances shared on social media.

Festival co-founder Jonathan Sequeira said Australia’s connection with The Beatles remains central to the event’s success.

“Australia has a special love affair with The Beatles since the 1964 tour saw mass hysteria and signified a landmark event in our social and cultural history especially for young people,” Sequeira said.

He believes the music continues to find new audiences through younger generations.

“Now the grandchildren have discovered all this great music from the 60s and 70s era along with the fun fashion and vinyl records.”

Sequeira added that the appeal of The Beatles continues to cross generations.

“The Beatles were one of the greatest bands of all time. No other group has inspired such adulation or been so timelessly appealing. Beatles fans are all ages and can be found anywhere and this August they’ll be in Bathurst.”

Co-founder Wade Jackson said the festival has deliberately expanded beyond Beatles tribute performances while remaining centred on music of the era.

“But you don’t have to love The Beatles, there’s so much music and fun for everyone, and for families as well. Last year was such a magical vibe, so many people just embracing the music.”

The program also includes Beatles Orchestra by Candlelight, Imagine: After The Beatles, The Album Show Beatles Singalong, The Pre-Fabs performing music inspired by John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s early skiffle years, Beatles Trivia, Beatles Bingo, karaoke, vintage fashion and record markets, and tributes to Buddy Holly and The Beach Boys.

Jackson said broadening the musical focus has become part of the festival’s identity.

“We wanted to embrace all the great music of the era.”

The event also maintains a strong connection with the local community, with Bathurst musicians performing throughout the weekend and the Reckless Brewery Community Stage showcasing emerging regional artists.

Sequeira said supporting local business remains one of the festival’s objectives.

“It’s important that it benefits local businesses and the community. Last year’s Beatlesfest Bathurst was a record weekend for Reckless Brewery, and we love that it brings people from around Australia to Bathurst.”

He said the festival also presents a different perspective on the regional city while continuing to incorporate local attractions including Mt Panorama’s Show’n’Shine car gathering.

Ticketed Highlights

20 August to 23 August 2026, Bathurst, NSW

Special Event: At My Table With Tony Mott

Imagine: After The Beatles

Murray and the Movers

BackBeat (Thursday Night)

The LadyBeatles (Saturday Matinee)

The Australian Beach Boys Show

The Album Show Beatles Singalong

The Pre-Fabs: Before The Beatles

Beatles Orchestra by Candlelight

MiniBus Plays Rubber Soul

https://www.beatlesfest.com.au

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