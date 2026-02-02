Behemoth Unveil ‘Nomen Barbarvm' Video As The Shit Ov God Era Intensifies Ahead Of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Polish extreme metal pioneers push deeper into ritual, symbolism and cinematic scale with a new visual statement from their latest album as they prepare to return to Australia this month.

by Paul Cashmere

Behemoth have released a new music video for ‘Nomen Barbarvm’, drawing another bold chapter from their most recent album The Shit Ov God and reinforcing the band’s long established reputation for uncompromising artistic vision. The track, already regarded by fans as a centrepiece of the record, now arrives with a video that expands the album’s themes into a stark, visually arresting narrative.

Directed by Dariusz Szermanowiczr, the ‘Nomen Barbarvm’ video leans heavily into symbolism, ritual imagery and the deliberate inversion of familiar religious iconography. The result is a cinematic work that mirrors Behemoth’s philosophy, where music, image and ideology function as a unified statement. Dramatic lighting, carefully constructed costumes and high end special effects give the clip a sense of scale that matches the band’s increasingly monumental sound.

Frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski has described ‘Nomen Barbarvm’ as a song built around the power of self declaration. Drawing on esoteric ideas and personal conviction, he frames the track as one of the most melodic pieces Behemoth have written, while still remaining anchored by a deep, groove driven intensity. That balance between accessibility and extremity has become a defining feature of the band’s later era, particularly on The Shit Ov God.

The album, Behemoth’s thirteenth studio release, arrived in 2025 and quickly took its place alongside the band’s most significant works. Across eight tracks, it continues their exploration of rebellion, identity and spiritual confrontation, themes that have followed Behemoth since their earliest days in Poland’s underground metal scene. ‘Nomen Barbarvm’ sits at the heart of that journey, pairing a memorable vocal hook with a dense rhythmic foundation and layered atmospheres.

Behemoth’s story began in Gdańsk in 1991, when Nergal formed the band as a raw black metal project inspired by pagan tradition and mythological imagery. Early releases such as Endless Damnation and …From The Pagan Vastlands captured a young band finding its voice within a growing Eastern European extreme metal movement. By the end of the 1990s, Behemoth had evolved into a far more complex entity, with Satanica marking the shift toward the blackened death metal sound that would define their international breakthrough.

The arrival of drummer Zbigniew “Inferno” Promiński in 1997 proved pivotal, adding technical precision and relentless power to the band’s live and recorded output. With later additions including bassist Tomasz “Orion” Wróblewski and guitarist Patryk “Seth” Sztyber, Behemoth developed into one of the most formidable and consistent forces in extreme metal. Albums such as Demigod, The Apostasy and Evangelion established their global reputation and secured them headline slots at major festivals.

A turning point came in 2010 when Nergal was diagnosed with leukaemia, forcing the band into hiatus. His recovery and return led to The Satanist in 2014, a record widely regarded as a modern classic and a creative rebirth. Subsequent albums I Loved You At Your Darkest and Opvs Contra Natvram expanded Behemoth’s sonic palette, embracing grander arrangements while retaining their core aggression.

With The Shit Ov God, Behemoth demonstrate that three decades into their career, their creative drive remains undiminished. The release of the ‘Nomen Barbarvm’ video underlines that commitment, presenting not just a song, but a carefully constructed visual manifesto.

Australian audiences will soon experience this era firsthand when Behemoth return for a run of shows celebrating both the new album and their 30 year legacy. The upcoming tour promises a career spanning set delivered with the scale and intensity that have become synonymous with the band’s live performances.

The Shit Ov God Tracklisting

01 The Shadow Elite

02 Sowing Salt

03 The Shit Ov God

04 Lvciferaeon

05 To Drown The Svn In Wine

06 Nomen Barbarvm

07 O Venvs, Come!

08 Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)

Behemoth Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 18, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday, February 20, Sydney, The Metro

Saturday, February 21, Melbourne, The Forum

Sunday, February 22, Adelaide, The Gov

Tickets are on sale now via the authorised ticketing outlet.

