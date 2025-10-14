Behemoth To Celebrate Three Decades Of Darkness With Their Most Monumental Australian Shows Yet In 2026 - Noise11.com

Poland’s unholy giants Behemoth will return to Australia in February 2026 to celebrate three decades of blackened death metal dominance, marking 30 years since they first began their crusade of chaos and confrontation.

Fronted by the indestructible Adam “Nergal” Darski, Behemoth will bring their most ambitious stage show to Australian fans, delivering a career-spanning setlist of fire, fury and ritualistic spectacle. For Nergal, the tour is not just another chapter but a celebration of endurance. “We’re coming to set stages ablaze and leave no soul unscathed,” he declares.

“This tour is a celebration of Behemoth’s legacy and a testament to the unbreakable spirit of our fans. Expect chaos, fire, and a ritual like no other.”

Behemoth’s story began in 1991 in Gdańsk, Poland, when Nergal formed the band as a raw black metal trio inspired by Nordic mythology and pagan tradition. Their early demos, including Endless Damnation and …From The Pagan Vastlands, captured the spirit of a young underground scene that would soon define the sound of Polish extreme metal.

By the late 1990s, Behemoth had evolved from their primitive black metal roots into a fully realised blackened death metal force. Their 1999 album Satanica marked a turning point, fusing the atmospheric evil of black metal with the technical ferocity of death metal, establishing their signature sound and a worldwide following.

With drummer Zbigniew “Inferno” Promiński joining in 1997 and bassist Tomasz “Orion” Wróblewski and guitarist Patryk “Seth” Sztyber completing the lineup in the 2000s, Behemoth became one of metal’s most formidable and consistent live acts. Albums like Demigod (2004), The Apostasy (2007) and Evangelion (2009) cemented their place among the genre’s elite, earning international acclaim and festival main stage status.

In 2010, tragedy struck when Nergal was diagnosed with leukaemia. His near-fatal illness forced Behemoth into hiatus while he underwent treatment and a bone marrow transplant. Against all odds, Nergal recovered and returned to the stage stronger than ever, transforming his struggle into the artistic rebirth that produced 2014’s The Satanist – hailed as one of the greatest extreme metal albums of the 21st century.

Behemoth continued to defy expectations with I Loved You At Your Darkest (2018) and Opvs Contra Natvram (2022), both of which saw the band experiment with grander, more cinematic textures while retaining their unrelenting aggression. In 2025, they unleashed their thirteenth studio album The Shit Ov God, proving once again that three decades on, Behemoth still stand at the edge of metal’s creative frontier.

Across their history, Behemoth have endured censorship battles, bans, and court cases – particularly Nergal’s notorious Bible-tearing incident in Poland – yet they remain defiant, driven by artistic conviction and philosophical depth. Their music continues to challenge convention and question dogma, merging themes of rebellion, mysticism, and self-empowerment with the crushing weight of their sound.

From underground beginnings to Ozzfest and arena tours with Slayer, Slipknot, and Danzig, Behemoth’s legacy has been built on audacity. Their upcoming Australian shows promise to be more than just concerts – they’ll be immersive rituals celebrating 30 years of fearless evolution.

For Nergal and his legion, the message is clear: “We are Behemoth, and this is our time of fire.”

Behemoth – 30 Years Of Blasphemy Australian Tour 2026

With special guests Nidhogg (Poland)

Wed, Feb 18: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Fri, Feb 20: The Metro, Sydney

Sat, Feb 21: The Forum, Melbourne

Sun, Feb 22: The Gov, Adelaide

Pre-Sale: Fri, Oct 17 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Mon, Oct 20 @ 9.00am

Tickets: thephoenix.au

