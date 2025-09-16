Sophie Ellis-Bextor Brings the Disco Down Under for 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

British pop queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to light up Australian stages in February 2026, with headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Fans can expect a glittery mix of her early 2000s floor-fillers and fresh cuts from her brand new album Perimenopop.

From the moment Murder On The Dancefloor dropped in 2001, Sophie Ellis-Bextor carved out her place as a disco-pop icon. Alongside classics like Get Over You and Take Me Home, her catalogue spans seven albums and a kaleidoscope of styles—dance-pop, folk, prog-rock, even orchestral pop.

Her latest record Perimenopop, released just last week, is a playful and confident reminder that pop music only gets better with age. With singles Taste and Dolce Vita, Sophie is firmly in her prime—embracing empowerment and joy in her own unapologetic way.

Born and raised in London, Sophie first stepped into the spotlight with indie outfit Theaudience at just 17. When the group split in 1999, she launched her solo career and wasted no time dominating charts worldwide. Her debut solo album Read My Lips went straight to number 2 in the UK and cemented her as a star with international staying power.

Over the years, Sophie has become known for her infectious live shows, from Glastonbury and Latitude to Splendour In The Grass. She’s even shared stages with icons like George Michael and Pet Shop Boys.

2023 saw Sophie’s Murder On The Dancefloor enjoy a massive pop culture comeback after being featured in the cult hit Saltburn and reimagined by Aussie duo Royel Otis. It introduced her timeless sound to a whole new generation—one she’ll be uniting with her longtime fans when she lands in Australia.

Joining Sophie on all dates except Perth is Holiday Sidewinder, the Australian-born, UK-based indie pop artist known for her synth-drenched disco bangers.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Australian Tour 2026

Supported by Holiday Sidewinder*

📍 Friday 6 February – Forum, Melbourne, VIC

📍 Saturday 7 February – Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

📍 Tuesday 10 February – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

📍 Thursday 12 February – Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

*Holiday Sidewinder not appearing in Perth

Tickets

🎟 Presale: Wednesday 17 September, 10AM local time

🎟 General On Sale: Thursday 18 September, 10AM local time via Untitled

