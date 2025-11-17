 The Scratch Announce April 2026 Australian Tour And New Album Pull Like A Dog Irish Folk-Metal Heroes Return To Australia - Noise11.com

Hongjoong unveils his debut fashion film Petit Coussin in Seoul.
ATEEZ Announce 2026 World Tour ‘In Your Fantasy’ With Australian Dates In March

Global K-pop powerhouse ATEEZ will return to Australia in March 2026 for their ATEEZ 2026 World Tour [In Your Fantasy], presented by AEG Presents and Frontier Touring. The announcement follows the group's worldwide success with their 2024-2025 World Tour [Towards The Light: Will To Power] and leader Hongjoong's acclaimed debut fashion film Petit Coussin, released earlier this week.

3 days ago
The Waterboys return to Australia in 2026 with their new album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper.
The Waterboys To Return To Australia In May 2026 With New Album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper’

Scottish-Irish legends The Waterboys will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026, marking their first visit to this part of the world in more than a decade.

4 days ago
The Beths photo by Frances Carter
The Beths Make Their U.S. Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour

New Zealand's acclaimed indie-rock outfit The Beths have made their long-awaited U.S. late-night television debut, performing the title track from their latest album Straight Line Was A Lie on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The appearance marks another major milestone for the Auckland quartet, who are currently riding high on the success of their fourth studio record and are set to bring their biggest-ever Australian headline tour to fans in April 2026.

October 30, 2025
The Midnight performing live during their Time Machines tour.
The Midnight To Bring ‘Time Machines’ Tour To Australia In 2026

American synthwave duo The Midnight will return to Australia in early 2026 for their Time Machines headline tour, celebrating the release of their latest album Syndicate - their boldest and most cinematic record to date.

October 30, 2025
Upchuck performing live, bringing their raw Atlanta punk energy to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026
Upchuck To Bring Their Explosive Punk Energy To Australia And New Zealand In March 2026

Atlanta's uncompromising punk force Upchuck will unleash their raw and rebellious sound across Australia and New Zealand for the first time in March 2026. The tour will bring Upchuck to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington, alongside a performance at Victoria's Golden Plains Festival.

October 22, 2025
Wu-Tang Clan performing live during their Final Chamber Tour farewell
Wu-Tang Clan To Say Farewell To Australia With ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour’ In 2026

Wu-Tang Clan, the world's most influential hip-hop collective, will return to Australia for the last time in March 2026 with Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour. The shows will mark the end of an era for fans who have followed the Clan's groundbreaking 30-year journey from the streets of Staten Island to the global stage.

October 21, 2025
Behemoth Live On Stage During Their 30th Anniversary Tour
Behemoth To Celebrate Three Decades Of Darkness With Their Most Monumental Australian Shows Yet In 2026

Poland's unholy giants Behemoth will return to Australia in February 2026 to celebrate three decades of blackened death metal dominance, marking 30 years since they first began their crusade of chaos and confrontation.

October 14, 2025