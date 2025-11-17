The Scratch Announce April 2026 Australian Tour And New Album Pull Like A Dog Irish Folk-Metal Heroes Return To Australia - Noise11.com

Irish folk-metal powerhouse The Scratch will return to Australia in April 2026, as the Dublin group prepare to release their third studio album Pull Like A Dog. The tour marks the band’s first Australian headline run since their support slot with Dermot Kennedy, and their energy-driven shows are set to take Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth by storm.

The Scratch have built a reputation for wild, physical, highly musical shows that blend traditional Irish rhythms with metal intensity, and their Australian fans will soon be among the first to hear new material from the upcoming record. The album will arrive on 6 March 2026 through Sony Music Ireland, which continues its partnership with the band following the success of Mind Yourself in 2023.

Australian Tour Dates For April 2026

The Scratch will perform the following headline shows in Australia.

Thursday 9 April, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 10 April, Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 11 April, Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Sunday 12 April, Perth, Rosemount Hotel

https://troubadourpresents.com/events/the-scratch/

The album title Pull Like A Dog comes from a now-famous off-the-cuff remark by Irish Olympic rowers Gary and Paul O’Donovan, who once summed up their strategy with the simple instruction, “Close your eyes and pull like a dog.” The phrase became part of Irish culture as a shorthand reminder to push through obstacles with grit and humour, and that mindset fed into the sessions for the new album.

The Scratch began the writing process with that attitude front and centre, and the result is a record that captures both their ferocity and their deep connection to home. The band have said that the mantra shaped the studio environment, where they pushed themselves to build an album that stays true to their acoustic-driven heaviness while expanding their melodic range.

Pull Like A Dog Tracklist

Pull Like A Dog

Pullin’ Teeth

Gladrags

Crack

Mother Of God

Spacer

Roses N Poses

I Hope All Is Forgiven

Horsefly

Ringsend

The Scratch are not newcomers, but their momentum has accelerated with each release. Formed in Perrystown in 2016 by members of the heavy metal group Red Enemy, the band built their early following with acoustic instruments played at metal intensity. Their debut album Couldn’t Give A Rats landed in 2020, followed by Mind Yourself in 2023, which reached number one on the Irish Vinyl Charts and number three on the IRMA Weekly Album Chart.

Mind Yourself earned a nomination for Irish Album Of The Year at the Choice Music Prize, and the band appeared on Ireland’s most-watched program The Late Late Show. Their music was also featured in the Netflix drama series House Of Guinness, created by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight.

The Scratch have spent the past two years on the road across Europe, the United States and Australia. They toured with Dropkick Murphys, performed at Download Festival in the United Kingdom, and delivered packed European festival sets. In 2025 they also appeared on two tracks on the Dropkick Murphys album For The People, further expanding their international profile.

A significant shift came in December 2024 when founding member Jordan O’Leary departed the band. He was replaced by Gary “Snakeskin” Regan, who joined long-time members Conor “Dock” Dockery, Cathal McKenna and Daniel “Lango” Lang. The refreshed line-up has since strengthened their attack, and the Australian shows will be among the first opportunities for fans to experience the new configuration.

The Scratch continue to stand alone in the way they merge Irish folk instrumentation with metal sensibilities. Their sound has always balanced acoustic warmth with percussive aggression, and their live reputation has grown through relentless touring and a communal bond with audiences. Their return to Australia will celebrate that bond, and these intimate venue shows are expected to sell quickly once tickets are released.

