The Waterboys To Return To Australia In May 2026 With New Album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper' - Noise11.com

Scottish-Irish legends The Waterboys will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026, marking their first visit to this part of the world in more than a decade.

The tour will celebrate the band’s acclaimed 2025 album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper’, a bold, cinematic tribute to the late Hollywood icon and counterculture figure. The new record continues frontman Mike Scott’s lifelong fascination with literature, film and spirituality – themes that have long shaped the band’s 40-year career.

Scott, the band’s creative core and only permanent member since The Waterboys formed in 1983, says the tour will be all about connection and reinvention.

“The Waterboys live for the experience of playing, of feeling our music evolve and grow with each consecutive concert,” Scott says. “Nothing makes us happier than seeing a long list of dates like these. How will the music change? What will happen that’s never happened before? How much fun and thrills can we and the audiences have? Australia and New Zealand, come and join us!”

The Waterboys May 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 12 May – Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 15 May – Sydney, State Theatre

Saturday 16 May – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday 18 May – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Early Bird Presale: Tuesday 18 November, 9:00am local time

General On Sale: Thursday 20 November, 9:00am local time

Formed by Mike Scott in London in 1983, The Waterboys began as a shape-shifting rock project built on sweeping, poetic ambition. Their early sound was defined by what became known as “The Big Music”, a grand, spiritual form of rock that shared kinship with U2, Simple Minds and Big Country. Songs such as ‘The Whole Of The Moon’, from 1985’s This Is The Sea, captured Scott’s transcendental vision and remain a staple of their live shows to this day.

The band’s style has shifted dramatically over time. In the late 1980s, Scott relocated to Dublin and embraced Celtic folk traditions, culminating in 1988’s Fisherman’s Blues, a masterful blend of Irish reels, American roots and soulful rock. That period birthed the “Raggle Taggle Band” lineup, still revered by fans for its raw, communal energy.

After several breakups and reinventions, Scott reformed The Waterboys in 2000 with the psychedelic rock album A Rock In The Weary Land, beginning a prolific new era. Subsequent releases – including Universal Hall (2003), Modern Blues (2015), and Good Luck, Seeker (2020) – have continued to defy categorisation, fusing rock, folk, soul, and hip-hop.

The 2025 album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper has been hailed as one of the band’s most adventurous yet. Inspired by the late actor’s artistic rebellion, the record channels cinematic imagery and storytelling through the band’s ever-evolving sound.

The current touring lineup features an all-star ensemble, including Brother Paul Brown (Memphis) and James Hallawell (Cornwall) on keyboards, Aongus Ralston on bass, and Eamon Ferris on drums, forming what Scott calls “the most dynamic Waterboys band yet.”

