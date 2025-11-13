 The Waterboys To Return To Australia In May 2026 With New Album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper' - Noise11.com
The Waterboys return to Australia in 2026 with their new album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper.

The Waterboys return to Australia in 2026 with their new album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper.

The Waterboys To Return To Australia In May 2026 With New Album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper’

by Paul Cashmere on November 13, 2025

in News

Scottish-Irish legends The Waterboys will make their long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026, marking their first visit to this part of the world in more than a decade.

The tour will celebrate the band’s acclaimed 2025 album ‘Life, Death And Dennis Hopper’, a bold, cinematic tribute to the late Hollywood icon and counterculture figure. The new record continues frontman Mike Scott’s lifelong fascination with literature, film and spirituality – themes that have long shaped the band’s 40-year career.

Scott, the band’s creative core and only permanent member since The Waterboys formed in 1983, says the tour will be all about connection and reinvention.

“The Waterboys live for the experience of playing, of feeling our music evolve and grow with each consecutive concert,” Scott says. “Nothing makes us happier than seeing a long list of dates like these. How will the music change? What will happen that’s never happened before? How much fun and thrills can we and the audiences have? Australia and New Zealand, come and join us!”

The Waterboys May 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Tuesday 12 May – Perth, Astor Theatre
Friday 15 May – Sydney, State Theatre
Saturday 16 May – Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Monday 18 May – Brisbane, The Tivoli
Early Bird Presale: Tuesday 18 November, 9:00am local time
General On Sale: Thursday 20 November, 9:00am local time

Formed by Mike Scott in London in 1983, The Waterboys began as a shape-shifting rock project built on sweeping, poetic ambition. Their early sound was defined by what became known as “The Big Music”, a grand, spiritual form of rock that shared kinship with U2, Simple Minds and Big Country. Songs such as ‘The Whole Of The Moon’, from 1985’s This Is The Sea, captured Scott’s transcendental vision and remain a staple of their live shows to this day.

The band’s style has shifted dramatically over time. In the late 1980s, Scott relocated to Dublin and embraced Celtic folk traditions, culminating in 1988’s Fisherman’s Blues, a masterful blend of Irish reels, American roots and soulful rock. That period birthed the “Raggle Taggle Band” lineup, still revered by fans for its raw, communal energy.

After several breakups and reinventions, Scott reformed The Waterboys in 2000 with the psychedelic rock album A Rock In The Weary Land, beginning a prolific new era. Subsequent releases – including Universal Hall (2003), Modern Blues (2015), and Good Luck, Seeker (2020) – have continued to defy categorisation, fusing rock, folk, soul, and hip-hop.

The 2025 album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper has been hailed as one of the band’s most adventurous yet. Inspired by the late actor’s artistic rebellion, the record channels cinematic imagery and storytelling through the band’s ever-evolving sound.

The current touring lineup features an all-star ensemble, including Brother Paul Brown (Memphis) and James Hallawell (Cornwall) on keyboards, Aongus Ralston on bass, and Eamon Ferris on drums, forming what Scott calls “the most dynamic Waterboys band yet.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beths photo by Frances Carter
The Beths Make Their U.S. Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour

New Zealand's acclaimed indie-rock outfit The Beths have made their long-awaited U.S. late-night television debut, performing the title track from their latest album Straight Line Was A Lie on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The appearance marks another major milestone for the Auckland quartet, who are currently riding high on the success of their fourth studio record and are set to bring their biggest-ever Australian headline tour to fans in April 2026.

October 30, 2025
The Midnight performing live during their Time Machines tour.
The Midnight To Bring ‘Time Machines’ Tour To Australia In 2026

American synthwave duo The Midnight will return to Australia in early 2026 for their Time Machines headline tour, celebrating the release of their latest album Syndicate - their boldest and most cinematic record to date.

October 30, 2025
Upchuck performing live, bringing their raw Atlanta punk energy to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026
Upchuck To Bring Their Explosive Punk Energy To Australia And New Zealand In March 2026

Atlanta's uncompromising punk force Upchuck will unleash their raw and rebellious sound across Australia and New Zealand for the first time in March 2026. The tour will bring Upchuck to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington, alongside a performance at Victoria's Golden Plains Festival.

October 22, 2025
Wu-Tang Clan performing live during their Final Chamber Tour farewell
Wu-Tang Clan To Say Farewell To Australia With ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour’ In 2026

Wu-Tang Clan, the world's most influential hip-hop collective, will return to Australia for the last time in March 2026 with Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour. The shows will mark the end of an era for fans who have followed the Clan's groundbreaking 30-year journey from the streets of Staten Island to the global stage.

October 21, 2025
Behemoth Live On Stage During Their 30th Anniversary Tour
Behemoth To Celebrate Three Decades Of Darkness With Their Most Monumental Australian Shows Yet In 2026

Poland's unholy giants Behemoth will return to Australia in February 2026 to celebrate three decades of blackened death metal dominance, marking 30 years since they first began their crusade of chaos and confrontation.

October 14, 2025
Good Charlotte announce Motel Du Cap World Tour 2026 with Yellowcard and Kisschasy
Good Charlotte To Return To Australia With Motel Du Cap World Tour In 2026

Good Charlotte will return to Australia in February 2026 for the Motel Du Cap World Tour, their first visit down under in eight years. The tour marks the beginning of their global trek in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap, and will feature special guests Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

October 13, 2025
Nothing, Nowhere. announces 2026 Australian tour The Return Of The Reaper with sace6 and Closure
nothing, nowhere. Returns To Australia In 2026 For The Return Of The Reaper Tour

American genre-blender nothing, nowhere. will return to Australia in 2026 for The Return Of The Reaper Tour, marking ten years since he first announced himself to the world with his breakthrough release Reaper. The Vermont-born artist, the creative alter ego of Joseph Mulherin, will bring his band and two special guests, sace6 from the US and Sydney's rising post-hardcore outfit Closure, for a national run of shows next April.

October 13, 2025