The Midnight To Bring ‘Time Machines' Tour To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

American synthwave duo The Midnight will return to Australia in early 2026 for their Time Machines headline tour, celebrating the release of their latest album Syndicate – their boldest and most cinematic record to date.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2012, The Midnight are the creative fusion of Atlanta-born singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and Danish producer and multi-instrumentalist Tim McEwan. The duo met during a North Hollywood songwriting workshop and quickly bonded over a shared fascination with nostalgic 1980s soundscapes and cinematic electronica – a style that had re-emerged in pop culture following the success of Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive and its moody synth-laden soundtrack.

Their debut EP Days Of Thunder (2014) introduced fans to their nostalgic yet emotionally resonant style. Over the years, The Midnight’s sound has expanded through albums Endless Summer (2016), Nocturnal (2017), Kids (2018), Monsters (2020), and Heroes (2022). The latter completed their coming-of-age trilogy, drawing inspiration from the likes of Def Leppard and Mutt Lange to create a nostalgic bridge between electronic and arena rock.

The band’s music often explores themes of memory, youth, and longing – encapsulated by their adopted Japanese motto mono no aware, meaning “a sense of wistful awareness that nothing lasts forever.”

Released earlier this month, Syndicate is The Midnight’s fifth studio album and marks their debut with Ultra Records. The record sees the band delve deeper into existential and apocalyptic themes, blending retro-futurist synth textures with heartfelt songwriting.

Frontman Lyle describes Syndicate as “a journey toward an unknown destination,” while McEwan calls it “our version of an apocalypse record.” The two musicians, who both faced personal challenges in recent years, channelled grief and transformation into a project that’s as introspective as it is sonically ambitious.

Singles such as Chariot, Love Is An Ocean, Digital Dreams, and Runaways featuring Bonnie McKee showcase their refined production and cinematic scope – a hallmark of The Midnight’s work that continues to set them apart from other acts in the synthwave movement.

While synthwave is often associated with studio production, The Midnight are celebrated for their high-energy live performances, which merge the atmosphere of 1980s neon nostalgia with the raw excitement of a rock concert. Their tours have seen them headline major venues and festivals around the world, including sold-out shows in Europe and North America.

Their 2023 live album Red, White And Bruised: The Midnight Live captured the band’s growing international following and featured highlights from their Heroes tour.

As Lyle puts it: “Everything is ending, so let’s get started now.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday 3 November at 12pm local time, with a Secret Sounds presale available from Friday 31 October at 11am until Monday 3 November at 11am.

THE MIDNIGHT

Time Machines Australia 2026

Thursday 29 January, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday 31 January, Forum, Melbourne

Sunday 1 February, Roundhouse, Sydney

Tickets on sale Mon 3 Nov, 12pm (local)

Secret Sounds Presale: Fri 31 Oct 2025 11am > Mon 3 Nov 2025 11am (local)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)