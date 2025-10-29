The Beths Make Their U.S. Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s acclaimed indie-rock outfit The Beths have made their long-awaited U.S. late-night television debut, performing the title track from their latest album Straight Line Was A Lie on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The appearance marks another major milestone for the Auckland quartet, who are currently riding high on the success of their fourth studio record and are set to bring their biggest-ever Australian headline tour to fans in April 2026.

The Beths, Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums), have spent the better part of the last decade building a reputation as one of the most dependable forces in indie rock. Their sound, anchored by Stokes’ whip-smart lyricism and bright, hook-laden melodies, has consistently earned praise from both critics and fans alike. With Straight Line Was A Lie, released in August 2025 via ANTI-, The Beths have taken a bold creative leap.

The band’s Kimmel performance of Straight Line Was A Lie showcased their trademark blend of emotional honesty and musical precision. The track sets the tone for an album that explores themes of renewal, introspection, and creative rediscovery.

Between 2022’s Expert In A Dying Field and Straight Line Was A Lie, Stokes faced what she described as one of the most challenging writing periods of her career. Grappling with writer’s block and personal transformation, she dismantled her usual creative process to find new ways forward. The result is an album that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant-an exploration of change, healing, and the messiness of being human. “Liz Stokes is a master of the crunchy, three-minute earworm that smooshes happy and sad together into a delicious pop PB&J,” Brooklyn

The Straight Line Was A Lie world tour kicked off in Europe earlier this year and will continue through North America before landing in Australia in April 2026. This run will see The Beths perform in some of the country’s most beloved venues, marking their first Australian shows since their sold-out 2025 run.

THE BETHS – AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tickets available now via Handsome Tours

Friday 17 April – The Gov, Kaurna Land, Adelaide

Saturday 18 April – Astor Theatre, Whadjuk Noongar Land, Perth

Thursday 23 April – The Tivoli, Jagera Turrbal Land, Brisbane

Friday 24 April – Roundhouse, Gadigal Land, Sydney

Saturday 25 April – Forum, Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Land, Melbourne

Straight Line Was A Lie – Tracklisting

Straight Line Was A Lie

Mosquitoes

No Joy

Metal

Mother, Pray For Me

Til My Heart Stops

Take

Roundabout

Ark Of The Covenant

Best Laid Plans

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)