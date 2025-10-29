 The Beths Make Their U.S. Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Beths photo by Frances Carter

The Beths photo by Frances Carter

The Beths Make Their U.S. Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

New Zealand’s acclaimed indie-rock outfit The Beths have made their long-awaited U.S. late-night television debut, performing the title track from their latest album Straight Line Was A Lie on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The appearance marks another major milestone for the Auckland quartet, who are currently riding high on the success of their fourth studio record and are set to bring their biggest-ever Australian headline tour to fans in April 2026.

The Beths, Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass), and Tristan Deck (drums), have spent the better part of the last decade building a reputation as one of the most dependable forces in indie rock. Their sound, anchored by Stokes’ whip-smart lyricism and bright, hook-laden melodies, has consistently earned praise from both critics and fans alike. With Straight Line Was A Lie, released in August 2025 via ANTI-, The Beths have taken a bold creative leap.

The band’s Kimmel performance of Straight Line Was A Lie showcased their trademark blend of emotional honesty and musical precision. The track sets the tone for an album that explores themes of renewal, introspection, and creative rediscovery.

Between 2022’s Expert In A Dying Field and Straight Line Was A Lie, Stokes faced what she described as one of the most challenging writing periods of her career. Grappling with writer’s block and personal transformation, she dismantled her usual creative process to find new ways forward. The result is an album that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant-an exploration of change, healing, and the messiness of being human. “Liz Stokes is a master of the crunchy, three-minute earworm that smooshes happy and sad together into a delicious pop PB&J,” Brooklyn

The Straight Line Was A Lie world tour kicked off in Europe earlier this year and will continue through North America before landing in Australia in April 2026. This run will see The Beths perform in some of the country’s most beloved venues, marking their first Australian shows since their sold-out 2025 run.

THE BETHS – AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Tickets available now via Handsome Tours

Friday 17 April – The Gov, Kaurna Land, Adelaide
Saturday 18 April – Astor Theatre, Whadjuk Noongar Land, Perth
Thursday 23 April – The Tivoli, Jagera Turrbal Land, Brisbane
Friday 24 April – Roundhouse, Gadigal Land, Sydney
Saturday 25 April – Forum, Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Land, Melbourne

Straight Line Was A Lie – Tracklisting
Straight Line Was A Lie
Mosquitoes
No Joy
Metal
Mother, Pray For Me
Til My Heart Stops
Take
Roundabout
Ark Of The Covenant
Best Laid Plans

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Midnight performing live during their Time Machines tour.
The Midnight To Bring ‘Time Machines’ Tour To Australia In 2026

American synthwave duo The Midnight will return to Australia in early 2026 for their Time Machines headline tour, celebrating the release of their latest album Syndicate - their boldest and most cinematic record to date.

2 hours ago
Upchuck performing live, bringing their raw Atlanta punk energy to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026
Upchuck To Bring Their Explosive Punk Energy To Australia And New Zealand In March 2026

Atlanta's uncompromising punk force Upchuck will unleash their raw and rebellious sound across Australia and New Zealand for the first time in March 2026. The tour will bring Upchuck to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington, alongside a performance at Victoria's Golden Plains Festival.

October 22, 2025
Wu-Tang Clan performing live during their Final Chamber Tour farewell
Wu-Tang Clan To Say Farewell To Australia With ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour’ In 2026

Wu-Tang Clan, the world's most influential hip-hop collective, will return to Australia for the last time in March 2026 with Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour. The shows will mark the end of an era for fans who have followed the Clan's groundbreaking 30-year journey from the streets of Staten Island to the global stage.

October 21, 2025
Behemoth Live On Stage During Their 30th Anniversary Tour
Behemoth To Celebrate Three Decades Of Darkness With Their Most Monumental Australian Shows Yet In 2026

Poland's unholy giants Behemoth will return to Australia in February 2026 to celebrate three decades of blackened death metal dominance, marking 30 years since they first began their crusade of chaos and confrontation.

October 14, 2025
Good Charlotte announce Motel Du Cap World Tour 2026 with Yellowcard and Kisschasy
Good Charlotte To Return To Australia With Motel Du Cap World Tour In 2026

Good Charlotte will return to Australia in February 2026 for the Motel Du Cap World Tour, their first visit down under in eight years. The tour marks the beginning of their global trek in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap, and will feature special guests Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

October 13, 2025
Nothing, Nowhere. announces 2026 Australian tour The Return Of The Reaper with sace6 and Closure
nothing, nowhere. Returns To Australia In 2026 For The Return Of The Reaper Tour

American genre-blender nothing, nowhere. will return to Australia in 2026 for The Return Of The Reaper Tour, marking ten years since he first announced himself to the world with his breakthrough release Reaper. The Vermont-born artist, the creative alter ego of Joseph Mulherin, will bring his band and two special guests, sace6 from the US and Sydney's rising post-hardcore outfit Closure, for a national run of shows next April.

October 13, 2025
Lloyd Cole Electric Solo Tour 2026
Lloyd Cole To Go Electric Again For 2026 Australian Tour

Lloyd Cole, one of Britain's most literate and enduring songwriters, will return to Australia in March 2026 for a national run of solo shows - but this time, he's plugging back in.

October 13, 2025