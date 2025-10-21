Upchuck To Bring Their Explosive Punk Energy To Australia And New Zealand In March 2026 - Noise11.com

Atlanta’s uncompromising punk force Upchuck will unleash their raw and rebellious sound across Australia and New Zealand for the first time in March 2026. The tour will bring Upchuck to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington, alongside a performance at Victoria’s Golden Plains Festival.

Formed in 2018 out of Atlanta’s DIY skate scene, Upchuck quickly built a reputation as one of America’s most vital new punk bands. Fronted by Kaila “KT” Thompson and powered by Mikey Durham and Alex “Hoff” Hoffman on guitars, Armando Arrieta on bass and Chris Salado on drums, the group cut their teeth playing house parties and underground venues before exploding onto the national stage.

Their live shows are legendary, fuelled by Thompson’s searing vocals and the band’s relentless energy. Fans and critics alike have compared the intensity of their performances to early Bad Brains and Black Flag, though Upchuck bring their own blend of punk, garage rock and blues-soaked ferocity to the mix.

The upcoming tour follows the release of their third album and Domino Records debut, I’m Nice Now, produced and mixed by Ty Segall. The record marks a bold creative leap for the band – a charged statement of resistance that merges the chaos of punk with moments of emotional clarity. It follows 2022’s Sense Yourself and 2023’s Bite The Hand That Feeds, both released on Famous Class Records and also shaped by Segall’s production touch.

Upchuck’s breakthrough moment came when punk icons Iggy Pop and Henry Rollins both championed their early singles Freaky and Facecard on their radio shows. Since then, the band have supported Faye Webster (who calls them her “favourite band”), Amyl And The Sniffers, Soul Glo, Osees, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, as well as delivering a standout set at Coachella 2024.

For their debut run down under, Upchuck will be joined by a fierce lineup of local support acts, including Blue Diner in Brisbane, Xiao Xiao in Sydney (with secret guests in tow), CLAMM in Melbourne, and New Zealand’s DARTZ in Auckland and Wellington.

UPCHUCK 2026 AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Wednesday 4 March – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

With special guest Blue Diner

Friday 6 March – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney NSW

With special guests Xiao Xiao plus secret guests

Sunday 8 March – Golden Plains Festival, VIC

Wednesday 11 March – The Tote, Melbourne VIC

With special guest CLAMM

Friday 13 March – Double Whammy, Auckland NZ

With special guest DARTZ

Saturday 14 March – San Fran, Wellington NZ

With special guest DARTZ

Tickets for all shows go on sale Monday 27 October at 10.00am local time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)