 Good Charlotte To Return To Australia With Motel Du Cap World Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com
Good Charlotte To Return To Australia With Motel Du Cap World Tour In 2026

by Noise11.com on October 13, 2025

Good Charlotte will return to Australia in February 2026 for the Motel Du Cap World Tour, their first visit down under in eight years. The tour marks the beginning of their global trek in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap, and will feature special guests Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

For nearly three decades, Good Charlotte have been the anthemic voice of a generation that grew up feeling like outsiders. The band’s timeless choruses – from Lifestyles Of The Rich & The Famous to The Anthem and I Just Wanna Live,captured the restless spirit of youth and transformed pop-punk into a cultural movement. Their 2026 shows promise to celebrate both their raw beginnings and their evolution into one of rock’s most enduring acts.

Frontman Joel Madden says Australia has always felt like a second home. “Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally,” he said. “It feels like a home away from home in many ways, and we can’t wait to head back there for some big shows. It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans – we’re all in for a big treat.”

The Motel Du Cap album reflects the fire of Good Charlotte’s early work while capturing the perspective of artists who have seen it all. The record was inspired by a 2022 private performance at France’s famed Hotel du Cap, where the Madden brothers rediscovered their passion for music. What began as an intimate celebration evolved into the concept for a new album – one focused on simplicity, honesty, and connection.

Formed in Maryland in 1996 by twin brothers Joel and Benji Madden, alongside Paul Thomas and Billy Martin, Good Charlotte quickly found international success with their self-titled debut and 2002’s The Young And The Hopeless. In Australia, the band’s connection runs deep. They’ve achieved multi-platinum sales and scored six albums in the ARIA Top 25, including chart-toppers The Chronicles Of Life And Death and Youth Authority. Their high-energy live shows are legendary for turning entire arenas into massive singalongs.

Joining Good Charlotte on all Australian dates will be American pop-punk heroes Yellowcard. Known for the violin-infused anthem Ocean Avenue, Yellowcard helped define 2000s alternative rock before disbanding in 2016. Their 2025 comeback album Better Days – produced by blink-182’s Travis Barker – marked a bold and emotional return, with Barker performing drums across the entire record. It’s a new chapter for a band that’s embraced both their legacy and their evolution.

Australian favourites Kisschasy will open all local shows. Emerging from Melbourne’s suburban scene in 2002, Kisschasy became household names with Do-Do’s And Whoa-Oh’s, Hey Jealousy and Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm At Night. After breaking up in 2015, they reunited for Good Things Festival in 2022 and reignited their creative spark.

Good Charlotte Motel Du Cap 2026 Tour Dates
Tue 17 Feb 2026 – RAC Arena, Perth (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)
Thu 19 Feb 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)
Sat 21 Feb 2026 – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo – supported by Visit Victoria (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)
Wed 25 Feb 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)
Fri 27 Feb 2026 – Auckland Domain, Auckland (with Yellowcard)

Tickets And Presales
Good Charlotte Fan Club: Friday 17 October 9am to Monday 20 October 10am (local time)
Untitled Members and Spotify Fan First: Friday 17 October 10am to Monday 20 October 10am (local time)
General Public: Monday 20 October 11am (local time)

This will be Good Charlotte’s first Australian tour since their 2018 Download Festival appearances.

