nothing, nowhere. Returns To Australia In 2026 For The Return Of The Reaper Tour - Noise11.com

American genre-blender nothing, nowhere. will return to Australia in 2026 for The Return Of The Reaper Tour, marking ten years since he first announced himself to the world with his breakthrough release Reaper. The Vermont-born artist, the creative alter ego of Joseph Mulherin, will bring his band and two special guests, sace6 from the US and Sydney’s rising post-hardcore outfit Closure, for a national run of shows next April.

The five-date Australian tour will begin at The Triffid in Brisbane on Thursday 16 April, followed by stops at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Saturday 18 April, Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Sunday 19 April, Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Wednesday 22 April, and closing in Perth at Magnet House on Thursday 23 April.

Mulherin, who performs under the name nothing, nowhere., has become one of the most prolific and unconventional artists to emerge from the emo rap scene. Born in Boston and raised between Massachusetts and Vermont, Mulherin started writing and producing his own music as a teenager, fusing emotional lyricism with the DIY energy of punk and the rhythmic grit of hip hop.

He began releasing songs on SoundCloud in 2015, quickly building an underground following for his melancholic, guitar-driven sound. His 2017 album Reaper was a critical turning point. The New York Times named it one of the year’s most promising pop releases, praising Mulherin’s ability to merge raw emotion with sonic experimentation. The record also featured Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, underlining Mulherin’s credibility across genres.

Over the next decade, Mulherin evolved into one of alternative music’s most shape-shifting figures. His catalogue includes nine studio albums ranging from the emo-rap minimalism of The Nothing,Nowhere LP to the hardcore-influenced Void Eternal and the experimental Cult Classic, released in 2024 under his own Reapers Realm Records label. His collaborators read like a who’s who of modern rock, including Travis Barker (blink-182), Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy), and Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail).

Now entirely independent, Mulherin records from a converted barn at his Vermont farmhouse, where he also cares for hens and creates music that connects with millions worldwide. His openness about mental health and refusal to conform to industry trends have built a loyal fanbase drawn to his authenticity.

Australian audiences last saw nothing, nowhere. in 2023 on his debut headline tour, which earned glowing reviews – The AU Review called his set “an updated collection of favourites from one of the most diverse and prolific artists of our generation.” Since then, he has launched the viral social series Will It Emo?, transforming unexpected songs into emo anthems, and released Will It Emo (Vol.1) in 2025, featuring covers of Taylor Swift, Smash Mouth and Rascal Flatts.

Joining the 2026 Australian tour is sace6, a New York and New Jersey-based duo who emerged in 2024. With a sound that blends pop, R&B, and metal, sace6 have been described as “a monochromatic romanticisation” of emotion and chaos. Their live sets have become must-see events across North America and Europe, and they’ve toured alongside nothing, nowhere., jxdn and Amira Elfeky. Their appearance in Australia will be their first visit to the country.

Local support comes from Closure, one of Sydney’s fastest-rising heavy bands. Their debut EP The Sweet Suffering showcased an aggressive yet vulnerable sound that has positioned them among Australia’s next generation of post-hardcore acts. Known for their visceral live energy, Closure have already shared stages with major national touring acts, cementing their reputation as a group to watch.

NOTHING, NOWHERE. – THE RETURN OF THE REAPER AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Supported by sace6 + Closure

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Thursday 16 April 2026 – The Triffid, Brisbane (18+)

Saturday 18 April 2026 – Factory Theatre, Sydney (Lic AA)

Sunday 19 April 2026 – 170 Russell, Melbourne (18+)

Wednesday 22 April 2026 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (Lic AA)

Thursday 23 April 2026 – Magnet House, Perth (18+)

Pre-sale begins Thursday 16 October @ 11am AEDT

General on sale Friday 17 October @ 11am local time

Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com

