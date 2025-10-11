Oliver Tree Returns With ‘Superhero' And Teases New Album ‘Love You Madly, Hate You Badly' - Noise11.com

Genre-bending artist Oliver Tree is back with Superhero, his first official release in two years, marking another wild chapter in the California native’s unpredictable career. True to form, Tree has delivered a track that blends infectious pop hooks with his trademark irony and outsider storytelling, inviting listeners to celebrate their differences rather than hide from them.

“Superhero” is an anthem for the misunderstood, a rallying cry for anyone who has ever felt like an outcast. The upbeat, guitar-driven track combines elements of alternative rock, electronic pop and Tree’s signature tongue-in-cheek performance style. “It’s about embracing what makes you different,” Tree says. “When people don’t get you, that’s your superpower.”

Fans first caught wind of Superhero when Tree debuted the track live at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre last weekend, co-headlining the show with rapper Logic. The performance sent fans into a frenzy online, and days later, Tree confirmed that the single was the first taste of his upcoming fourth studio album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, set for release in 2026.

The upcoming record was reportedly recorded over two years across seven continents and 80 countries, from Africa to China to Afghanistan, in what Tree describes as his “most daring musical experiment yet.” Known for his elaborate concepts and genre-defying approach, Tree says the project represents his “love-hate relationship with fame, creativity, and the world itself.”

Superhero was entirely written and produced by Tree. The initial version was laid down in Cape Town, South Africa, with guitar and bass sessions taking place in London. Tree later reworked the song in San Salvador, El Salvador, before finishing additional instrumentation in Los Angeles. The result is a track that sounds both global and distinctly his own.

Oliver Tree’s career has been anything but ordinary. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, he first gained attention with his offbeat videos and viral performances before signing with Atlantic Records. His early hit When I’m Down introduced the world to his bizarre yet magnetic persona – part musician, part performance artist, part internet-era provocateur.

In 2020, Tree released his long-delayed debut album Ugly Is Beautiful, which included fan favourites Cash Machine and Let Me Down. The album combined humour, satire and surprisingly vulnerable lyricism, earning Tree a devoted following. His 2022 follow-up Cowboy Tears leaned into folk-pop influences, while Alone In A Crowd (2023) pushed further into conceptual art territory, with Tree portraying multiple alter egos across songs and videos.

Now, with Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, Tree describes the upcoming record as “a reflection of duality, love and hate, chaos and calm and everything I’ve learned travelling the world.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)