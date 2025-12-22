Morrissey Signs With Sire Records, Ending Years of Label Limbo - Noise11.com

Morrissey has signed a new recording contract with Sire Records, closing a long and unsettled chapter in which completed albums repeatedly failed to reach the public. The deal places the former Smiths frontman back on a label with deep roots in alternative music and signals renewed institutional support after years of stalled releases.

The agreement does not mark a comeback so much as a clearing of obstacles. Morrissey has remained productive throughout the past decade, recording steadily even as label relationships unraveled. What has been missing is a functioning release pipeline. Sire now appears positioned to provide it.

Morrissey’s difficulties with major labels stretch back several years. In 2020, BMG formally severed ties with the singer. Morrissey later attributed the split to changes in executive leadership, saying previously approved releases and reissues were abandoned after a shift in corporate direction. The separation left him without a label despite having new material ready to go.

Capitol Records briefly appeared to offer a solution. A finished album was prepared and scheduled, only to be pulled before release. The episode reinforced a pattern that had come to define this period of Morrissey’s career: completed work, no public outlet.

For an artist whose catalog remains commercially durable and culturally influential, the stalemate was striking.

During this period, Morrissey completed two full-length albums intended as follow-ups to 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. The first, Bonfire of Teenagers, features contributions from Chad Smith and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with a guest appearance from Iggy Pop. Morrissey has repeatedly said the album is finished and ready for release, despite its prolonged shelving.

A second album, You’re Right, It’s Time, has also been completed, though Morrissey has shared few details about its sound or direction. Together, the two records represent several years of work held back by industry hesitation rather than artistic delay.

The Sire deal raises expectations that both projects may finally move forward.

The signing follows a turbulent period for Morrissey. In 2025, two North American tour dates were canceled after an online death threat, adding further instability to an already uneven stretch.

Around the same time, Morrissey said he was considering selling his rights to The Smiths catalog. That body of work remains one of the most influential in British music, with enduring cultural and financial value. Any transfer of ownership would carry significant weight. No further details have been announced.

Founded in 1966 by Seymour Stein and Richard Gottehrer, Sire Records built its reputation by bringing underground and progressive artists into the mainstream. By the late 1970s and early 1980s, it had become a defining home for punk and new wave, releasing music by Talking Heads, Ramones, Madonna, Depeche Mode, The Cure and The Smiths.

That last connection gives Morrissey’s signing particular resonance. Sire now operates under Warner Music Group with global distribution, combining legacy credibility with modern reach. Its history of backing challenging artists aligns closely with Morrissey’s career, both musically and temperamentally.

Morrissey co-founded The Smiths in Manchester in 1982 with guitarist Johnny Marr. In just five years, the band reshaped British pop with literate lyrics, emotional candor and a sound that rejected arena rock excess. Albums such as Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead remain touchstones.

After the band split in 1987, Morrissey launched a solo career that quickly found commercial success. His debut, Viva Hate, topped the UK charts, and songs like “Suedehead” and “Everyday Is Like Sunday” established a distinct solo voice.

Despite recurring controversy, his audience has endured.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)