Tigers Jaw Debut Sweeping New Single Breezer Ahead Of Lost On You Album - Noise11.com

American indie rock band Tigers Jaw preview their upcoming album Lost On You with the cinematic new single Breezer, spotlighting vocalist Brianna Collins in a visually striking short film.

by Paul Cashmere

American indie rock band Tigers Jaw have released the new single Breezer, the latest preview of their forthcoming album Lost On You, due on March 27 via Hopeless Records.

The track arrives with a cinematic video directed by Rebecca Lader and Kelsey Ayres, placing keyboardist and vocalist Brianna Collins at the centre of a visually rich narrative. In the film, Collins moves through a series of ornate and dreamlike environments, creating a visual companion to the introspective tone of the song.

Lader and Ayres describe the concept as a visual extension of Collins’ internal world.

“From the beginning we imagined Breezer as an inward journey, a world shaped by comfort, solitude and self-connection rather than isolation,” the directors explained. “The film becomes Brianna’s inner landscape, a lived-in ceremonial space where memory and ritual feel sacred and emotionally honest, and where her internal state shapes the visual world around her.”

The directors approached the project as a short film rather than a conventional music clip. Influences ranged from Romanticism and mythology to the intimate visual style of filmmakers such as Sofia Coppola and David Lynch. Every creative choice, including pacing, framing and lighting, was guided by emotion rather than the song’s tempo.

For Collins, the lyrics draw from a reflective place. “I tend to romanticise past versions of myself in moments of uncertainty, while also finding comfort in life’s unpredictability,” she said. “Breezer is about the ebb and flow of insecurity, doubt and escapism, and my gradual acceptance of the cyclical nature of these feelings.”

Breezer is the fourth track shared ahead of Lost On You, following the earlier releases Primary Colors, Ghost and Head Is Like A Sinking Stone. Together the singles offer the first glimpse of the band’s seventh studio album and their first full-length project since I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021.

The new record was produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Will Yip at Studio 4 in Philadelphia. Yip has worked with Tigers Jaw across multiple projects and has become closely associated with the band’s studio sound.

Musically, Lost On You continues many of the elements that have defined Tigers Jaw for two decades. The band’s rhythm section drives the arrangements, melodic hooks shift between guitars and keyboards, and the distinctive vocal interplay between Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins remains central to the group’s identity.

While the album represents the band’s current chapter, its foundations stretch back to their earliest days in the Pennsylvania underground scene. Tigers Jaw emerged from Scranton in 2005 when Ben Walsh and Adam McIlwee formed the band while still in high school. Collins joined soon afterwards, adding keyboards and harmonies that would become a defining feature of the group’s sound.

Their early releases, including Belongs To The Dead in 2006 and the self-titled Tigers Jaw, helped position the band within the evolving emo and indie rock communities of the late 2000s. The music blended confessional songwriting with jangling guitar textures, a style that gradually broadened across subsequent albums.

A turning point came in 2013 when several founding members departed, leaving Walsh and Collins to continue the band with a rotating lineup of collaborators. Rather than ending the project, the pair rebuilt Tigers Jaw and returned with the album Charmer in 2014, which reached the Billboard charts and marked a new era for the group.

The band continued to develop their sound with Spin in 2017 before releasing I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021, their first album for Hopeless Records. Along the way, touring musicians Teddy Roberts and Colin Gorman eventually joined the band as permanent members, further stabilising the lineup.

Today Tigers Jaw consists of Walsh, Collins, Roberts, Gorman and guitarist Mark Lebiecki, a formation that reflects the band’s gradual evolution from a high school project into an enduring presence in American indie rock.

Across their catalogue, Tigers Jaw have moved from the raw emotional energy of early emo and pop-punk toward a broader indie rock palette while maintaining a strong focus on personal songwriting. Their lyrics often explore memory, identity and the complexities of relationships, themes that continue to surface on Lost On You.

The album’s recording sessions in Philadelphia reconnect the band with the region where they first built their following. In the early years, Tigers Jaw were a staple of small venues such as Scranton’s now-closed Test Pattern. Today they regularly perform in larger rooms including Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, a venue many times the size of those early stages.

That journey from local scene favourites to internationally touring artists has unfolded gradually, with the band maintaining a loyal audience along the way.

With Breezer, Tigers Jaw present another chapter in that story, pairing reflective songwriting with a visual narrative that mirrors the song’s emotional themes.

Lost On You will be released on March 27 via Hopeless Records.

Lost On You Tracklist

It’s ok

Primary Colors

Head is Like a Sinking Stone

Anxious Blade

Baptized on a Redwood Drive

BREEZER

Ghost

Staring at Empty Faces

Light Leaks Through

Roses + Thorns

Lost on You

