Ethel Cain Confirms Elliot & Vincent As Special Guests For The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour - Noise11.com

Ethel Cain has confirmed New Zealand duo Elliot & Vincent as special guests for her upcoming The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, set to run across Australia and New Zealand in February 2026. The announcement comes as demand for the eleven-date run continues to surge, with multiple shows already sold out ahead of the tour’s arrival in the region.

The tour marks the return of Ethel Cain, the acclaimed project of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia, whose work has steadily reshaped the boundaries between alternative music, cinematic storytelling and Southern Gothic mythology. Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop, the tour begins next month and follows an extensive international run that has taken Cain through North America, Europe and the UK throughout 2025.

Cain’s rise over the past few years has been defined by long-form narrative ambition. Her debut album Preacher’s Daughter, released in 2022, introduced audiences to a fully realised fictional universe built around faith, identity and small-town America. The album developed a devoted following and gained renewed commercial momentum after its 2025 vinyl release, becoming her first Top Ten entry on the US Billboard 200. That momentum carried into her second studio album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, released in 2025 as a lyrical prequel to her debut, expanding the emotional and thematic scope of the project.

The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour is designed as a live extension of that world. Cain’s performances have become known for their immersive staging and emotionally charged delivery, reinforcing her reputation as one of the most distinctive artists of her generation. Her return to Australia and New Zealand follows a significant history in the region, including high-profile festival appearances and headline performances that have cemented a strong local audience.

Joining Cain on all dates are Auckland-based duo Elliot & Vincent, whose stark, nocturnal sound has positioned them as one of the most compelling emerging acts from Aotearoa. Formed in Auckland, the pair operate at the intersection of raw post punk and modern noir, crafting songs that feel intimate and expansive in equal measure. Their music is shaped by driving percussion, atmospheric guitar textures and emotionally direct vocals, elements refined through intense late-night rehearsals and international touring.

Elliot & Vincent released their debut four-track EP Love Montage in November, recorded and self-produced in Auckland during a focused three-day session. The EP introduced their evolving sonic identity and followed appearances in New York and London, as well as a recent run supporting Pixies on their Australia and New Zealand tour. Elliot handles drums and vocals, while Vincent is responsible for guitar, completing a stripped-back setup that amplifies the emotional weight of their songs.

ETHEL CAIN

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ELLIOT & VINCENT

THE WILLOUGHBY TUCKER FOREVER TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY 2026

Friday 13 February

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Saturday 14 February

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Monday 16 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 17 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 18 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 19 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 21 February

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 22 February

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 25 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 26 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 28 February

Fremantle Arts Centre | Fremantle, WA

Final tickets are on sale via frontiertouring.com/ethelcain.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)