Fun Lovin’ Criminals Return To Australia With New Album A Matter Of Time - Noise11.com

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are set to return Down Under in March 2026, just on two years after the February 2024 tour. This time they come armed with their seventh studio album and first album in 15 years, A Matter Of Time.

Formed in New York in 1993, Fun Lovin’ Criminals quickly established themselves as outliers. Their fusion of hip-hop, rock, funk, blues and soul, delivered with cinematic flair and sharp observational songwriting, set them apart during the alternative boom of the 1990s. The breakthrough came with the 1996 debut album Come Find Yourself, which slowly built momentum internationally and delivered enduring songs including Scooby Snacks, The Fun Lovin’ Criminal and King Of New York. While the band never fully cracked the US mainstream, their popularity surged in the UK, Europe and Australia, where their blend of groove-heavy music and wry storytelling found a devoted audience.

The follow-up 100% Colombian in 1998 deepened the band’s sound, pairing grittier urban narratives with smoother, soulful moments such as Love Unlimited. By the turn of the millennium, Fun Lovin’ Criminals had become a formidable live draw, with festival appearances and relentless touring reinforcing their reputation as one of the most engaging acts of their generation. Albums including Loco, Welcome To Poppy’s and Livin’ In The City continued to explore life through a New York lens, balancing humour, introspection and social commentary.

Change arrived gradually. Line-up shifts, evolving industry realities and, ultimately, the departure of founding frontman Huey Morgan in 2021 marked a significant transition. Remaining founder Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser stepped into the role of lead vocalist alongside drummer Frank Benbini, with guitarist Naim Cortazzi completing the current trio. Rather than retreat, the band used the moment to reset creatively. Years of touring followed, with more than 150 shows played worldwide as Fun Lovin’ Criminals reasserted their identity on stage.

That journey has culminated in A Matter Of Time, their first studio album in 15 years. Conceived by Leiser and Benbini and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tim Latham, the record reconnects with the core values that have defined the band since the 1990s. The songs draw from the same well that produced their cult favourites, grounded grooves, sharp lyrical detail and an unforced sense of atmosphere. It is a record shaped by experience rather than nostalgia, reflecting a band comfortable with its past and confident in its present.

The upcoming Australian tour will be the first opportunity for local audiences to hear this new material performed live. The shows are expected to balance songs from A Matter Of Time with deep cuts and classics that have become staples of the Fun Lovin’ Criminals catalogue. For fans who have waited more than a decade to see the band on Australian soil, the March dates carry particular significance.

Three decades into their career, Fun Lovin’ Criminals continue to operate on their own terms. Their longevity has been built on adaptability, strong musical chemistry and a direct connection with audiences forged through live performance. The 2026 Australian tour underscores that commitment, bringing a revitalised band back to a country that has long embraced their sound.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Wednesday 11 March, Brisbane, Crowbar
Thursday 12 March, Sydney, Manning Bar
Friday 13 March, Melbourne, The Prince

Tickets on sale now from: https://abstract.net.au/event/fun-lovin-criminals/

