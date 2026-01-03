 Morrissey Cancels More Shows As 2026 Tour Turbulence Continues - Noise11.com
Morrissey Cancels More Shows As 2026 Tour Turbulence Continues

by Paul Cashmere on January 4, 2026

Just days into 2026, Morrissey has once again found himself in familiar territory, postponing live performances as his long, uneven relationship with touring continues. The former Smiths frontman has delayed two Californian shows, including a Rancho Mirage date that had already been rescheduled once, citing an adverse reaction to prescription medication.

The Rancho Mirage concert, which was due to take place on January 3 at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, has been postponed indefinitely. Confirmation appeared on the venue’s ticketing page, which advised fans to retain tickets for a future date, while simultaneously offering refund instructions that sat uneasily alongside a “no refunds or exchanges” notice. As of publication, no replacement date has been announced.

The postponement followed closely on the heels of a second California disruption, with Morrissey’s San Diego Civic Theatre performance on January 6 also removed from the immediate schedule. These cancellations again interrupt a tour that has been repeatedly reshuffled since its original announcement, with several dates pushed forward from spring and autumn 2025 after Morrissey withdrew due to what was described at the time as extreme exhaustion.

The singer is currently expected to resume the tour on January 10 in San Antonio, Texas, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. That date itself carries baggage, having already been postponed from May 2025. Should it fail to proceed, it would mark the fifth consecutive time Morrissey has cancelled on San Antonio audiences, a statistic not lost on long-time followers who track his touring reliability closely.

While his official social media channels have remained quiet since Christmas Eve, Morrissey’s website has confirmed the postponements, reinforcing the explanation of medication-related health issues. For fans accustomed to sudden changes, the lack of detailed communication is almost as predictable as the cancellations themselves.

Morrissey’s history with abandoned performances stretches back decades and is as much a part of his public narrative as his music. From walking away from a high-profile support slot on David Bowie’s 1995 tour, to quitting Lollapalooza in 2004, to the near collapse of his 2013 US touring schedule amid serious illness, the singer has often prioritised personal circumstance over contractual obligation. In recent years, explanations have ranged from respiratory infections and exhaustion to safety concerns, ideological protest and venue conditions he deemed unacceptable.

Despite the turbulence on stage, Morrissey closed out 2025 with unexpected momentum off it. Over Christmas, he revealed that he has signed with Sire Records, a label deeply woven into the fabric of alternative and new wave history. Sire’s roster has included artists such as Ramones, Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna, Soft Cell and Echo & The Bunnymen, and the label previously released recordings by The Smiths during their original run.

Alongside the announcement, Morrissey shared a 12-song tracklist for a forthcoming album titled You’re Right, It’s Time, signalling that new material may finally be close to release. The project is separate from Bonfire Of Teenagers, the long-completed but still unreleased album that has been mired in label disputes and controversy for several years. Morrissey has frequently claimed that reluctance to release that record stemmed from his polarising public statements and reputation as an outspoken free speech advocate.

The irony of renewed recording stability arriving alongside renewed touring chaos is not lost on observers. In 2025 alone, Morrissey cancelled approximately half of his scheduled performances, including an entire South American tour. European and North American cities were similarly affected, reinforcing a pattern that has become increasingly entrenched as his career has progressed.

Yet the demand for Morrissey on stage endures. His concerts continue to sell strongly, driven by a catalogue that spans The Smiths’ formative 1980s output through to a substantial solo body of work that has maintained a fiercely loyal audience. Each new postponement tests that loyalty, but history suggests it rarely breaks it.

As 2026 unfolds, Morrissey stands at a crossroads familiar to him and his fans alike, new music poised for release, an ambitious international tour mapped out, and uncertainty hovering over whether the shows will actually happen. For now, ticket holders are left waiting, again, to see whether the next date will finally hold.

Morrissey 2026 Tour Dates And Ticketing Information
January 10 – San Antonio, TX, Boeing Center At Tech Port
January 13 – Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
January 15 – St. Louis, MO, The Factory
January 17 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
January 20 – St. Petersburg, FL, Duke Energy Center For The Arts, Mahaffey Theater
January 22 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
January 25 – La Romana, Dominican Republic, Altos De Chavin
February 13 – Aarhus, Denmark, Scandinavian Congress Center
February 15 – Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle Hamburg
February 17 – Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
February 20 – Luxembourg, Rockhal
February 24 – Rotterdam, Netherlands, De Doelen
February 28 – London, UK, O2 London
March 4 – Lille, France, Zenith
March 7 – Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall
March 9 – Milan, Italy, Fabrique
March 12 – Valencia, Spain, Palau Des Les Arts
March 14 – Zaragoza, Spain, Auditorio De Zaragoza
March 16 – Seville, Spain, Cartuja Center

Tickets for postponed shows are advised to be held pending rescheduled dates. Refund enquiries should be directed to the original point of purchase.

