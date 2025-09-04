Portugal. The Man Return with New Single “Denali” and Fall Headline Tour - Noise11.com

Alaskan-bred, Portland-based indie darlings Portugal. The Man are back, delivering their latest single, “Denali,” through Thirty Tigers. The track arrives hot on the heels of their surprise summer EP, uLu Selects Vol #2, and sees the band leaning into thick distorted synths, grunge-guitar grit, and frontman John Gourley’s slick vocals, calling back to the raw, adventurous sound that first put them on the map. Named after Alaska’s towering Denali Mountain, the song is both a nod to the band’s roots and a reminder of the soaring energy they bring to modern alternative music.

“Denali” follows a productive 2025 for Portugal. The Man. Earlier this summer, the band quietly dropped uLu Selects Vol #2, a four-track EP that saw them pull back the curtain and deliver a series of honest, sometimes uncomfortable sonic explorations.

Across the collection, the band embraced vulnerability and experimentation, reaffirming the warped pop sensibility that has become their signature. Critics have described the EP as a bold statement, showcasing Portugal. The Man’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of alternative music while remaining unflinchingly personal in their songwriting.

With the release of “Denali,” Portugal. The Man are also announcing their fall headline tour, set to kick off in Portland on November 6 and concluding in Austin on December 12. The tour hits major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, and Washington D.C., among others. Fans can expect a mix of new tracks and established hits, performed with the high-energy showmanship the band is known for.

Portugal. The Man first achieved international prominence with their 2017 album Woodstock, which became RIAA-certified Platinum. The album’s infectious single “Feel It Still” not only topped charts globally but also earned the band a GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The track achieved a 7x RIAA Platinum certification and maintained an unprecedented 20-week run at #1 on alternative radio, cementing the group as a mainstay on Top 40 airwaves. Despite such mainstream success, the band has remained steadfastly independent in spirit, continually exploring experimental sounds and unexpected collaborations.

Beyond their music, Portugal. The Man are deeply committed to activism. In 2020, they launched the Pass The Mic Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on human rights, community health, and environmental causes, particularly those affecting Indigenous Peoples. This includes support for Alaska Native Health, which provides high-quality healthcare to Alaska Native communities, and Seeding Sovereignty, a project that promotes land, food, and body sovereignty while challenging colonised systems.

The band has also devoted considerable attention to rare diseases through their Frances Changed My Life campaign, launched in honour of Gourley’s daughter Frances. The initiative raises funds and awareness for families affected by DHDDS, a rare neurological condition, helping alleviate both emotional and financial burdens. To date, Portugal. The Man have contributed over a million dollars across these charitable efforts.

Activism runs deeply through the band’s ethos. Over the years, they have partnered with organisations such as the National Coalition Against Censorship, The Skatepark Project (supporting public skateparks in underserved communities), March for Our Lives (gun reform advocacy), Keep Oregon Well (mental health initiatives), and Protect Our Winters (climate action). In 2022, Portugal. The Man extended their commitment to accessibility with PTM’s NIGHT OUT, an initiative providing support for disabled fans requiring ADA access at live shows.

Musically, “Denali” reflects the band’s evolution while staying true to the elements that first earned them acclaim. The track’s distorted synth textures and grunge-inspired guitar lines provide a thrilling backdrop for Gourley’s distinctive vocal delivery. The song demonstrates Portugal. The Man’s ability to merge experimental soundscapes with pop accessibility, a combination that has allowed them to resonate with both mainstream audiences and indie purists alike.

With a major tour, a buzzing new single, and a reputation for combining artistry with activism, Portugal. The Man are proving that they are not just a band, but a movement. “Denali” offers fans a glimpse of what’s next for the group—bold, heartfelt, and unapologetically adventurous.

Portugal. The Man ‘Denali’ Tour Dates:

Nov 6 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall – Night 1

Nov 7 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall – Night 2

Nov 9 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Nov 11 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Nov 15 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Nov 19 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Nov 21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Nov 22 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed / Beyond Hunger Benefit

Nov 25 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov 27 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Nov 29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Dec 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Dec 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Dec 5 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Dec 7 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

Dec 8 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Dec 9 – Atlanta, NC – The Eastern

Dec 11 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dec 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

