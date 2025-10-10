Pinkshift Confront Authority with New Anthem ‘Authority Problem' Ahead of U.S. Tour - Noise11.com

Maryland punk trio Pinkshift have unleashed a fierce new single titled ‘Authority Problem’, marking their first release since the acclaimed 2024 album Earthkeeper via Hopeless Records. The band, made up of vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji, are set to hit the road for a headline tour across the United States this week, taking their defiant sound directly to fans.

The new track pulls no punches. In their statement about the release, the band declared, “Fuck ICE, fuck the left and the right, fuck the false decorum of rules and laws and executive orders just created to make people feel small and helpless. Only I know who I am, and if you disrespect me then I don’t care, you’ll feel my wrath.” It’s a rallying cry that captures Pinkshift’s raw political energy, channeling their frustration into a punk-fuelled scream of resistance.

Authority Problem follows the sonic evolution Pinkshift began with Earthkeeper, their sophomore record that expanded their sound beyond the early pop-punk comparisons that came with their 2022 debut Love Me Forever. Where that first record carried shades of Paramore and My Chemical Romance, Earthkeeper delved into darker, heavier territory inspired by modern metalcore acts such as Loathe and Knocked Loose.

“After touring so much, we started listening to different kinds of heavy music,” Vallejo said. “I picked up a baritone guitar and started experimenting with lower tunings. We wanted to bring that new energy into what we were writing.”

The result was an album packed with massive riffs, emotional catharsis, and introspective lyrics that examine the balance between chaos and calm. Earthkeeper was a statement of growth and self-realisation, merging the trio’s punk roots with an expansive heaviness that reflected their experience on the road and the world’s instability around them.

The band’s inspiration for Earthkeeper came during a moment of quiet in 2023 while travelling between shows. They came across a fallen redwood tree and lay across its trunk, looking up at the forest canopy. The experience, described by Kumar as “almost psychedelic”, sparked a creative breakthrough.

“I heard these voices telling me that I’m welcome here,” they recalled. “Everything I could ever want is in this space.” That sense of acceptance and belonging became central to Earthkeeper’s spiritual and emotional themes – the idea that in a collapsing world, finding peace within yourself is the greatest act of resistance.

That ethos carries directly into Authority Problem. It’s less about politics as performance and more about reclaiming autonomy in an era where systems of power dehumanise. Pinkshift’s punk has always been socially conscious, but here, it’s sharpened into something both personal and universal – the sound of a generation that refuses to be told who they are.

Emerging from Baltimore’s thriving underground scene, Pinkshift found themselves grouped with the early 2020s pop-punk revival alongside artists like Meet Me @ The Altar and Magnolia Park. But the band never fully identified with that label. Their live shows are heavier, their songwriting denser, and their worldview darker.

“When we made Love Me Forever, we hadn’t toured much,” Houngbedji said. “Now that we’ve been out there, we’ve absorbed new sounds and new perspectives. You can hear that shift.”

That transformation is key to Pinkshift’s appeal. They have always been too punk for pop-punk and too melodic for hardcore, sitting in a unique space where emotion, activism, and heavy music collide.

To celebrate their latest chapter, Pinkshift will embark on a headline U.S. tour kicking off this week. The run will include club and theatre dates across the country, where they’ll perform Earthkeeper tracks alongside Authority Problem. The tour underscores the band’s growing reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts in modern punk.

Kumar summed up their purpose best: “I think with this record, I’m trying to inspire you to give a fuck. You’re worth giving a fuck about. Those redwood trees told me I belong here, and so do you.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)