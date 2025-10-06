 We Came As Romans To Return To Australia In 2026 With Caskets and Headwreck - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2025

Michigan’s modern metalcore veterans We Came As Romans are set to storm Australian shores once again in February 2026, bringing with them a new album, All Is Beautiful… Because We’re Doomed, and an arsenal of high-energy performances that have defined their reputation over nearly two decades. Joining them for the explosive run are UK’s Caskets and Brisbane’s rising heavy outfit Headwreck.

The tour kicks off on Friday 6 February in Brisbane, before tearing through Sydney, Newcastle, Perth and Adelaide, wrapping up on Thursday 12 February. The three bands will also unite on Saturday 14 February in Melbourne for Life’s A Beach, the Polaris-curated heavy summer festival featuring Thy Art Is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Terminal Sleep and Reliqa.

Since first turning heads in 2009 with their debut album To Plant a Seed, We Came As Romans have been among the most consistent and influential forces in modern metalcore. Blending soaring melody with thick guitars and electronic textures, they’ve struck a balance between aggression and emotional vulnerability that’s earned them both critical acclaim and a global fanbase.

The Michigan sextet featuring Dave Stephens, Joshua Moore, Andy Glass, Lou Cotton, David Puckett, and the late Kyle Pavone have built a career defined by their ability to find light in darkness. Pavone’s tragic passing in 2018 marked a turning point, but rather than fade, WCAR channelled their grief into renewal. Their 2019 album Cold Like War and the follow-up Darkbloom (2022) reflected a band finding new strength amid pain.

Now, All Is Beautiful… Because We’re Doomed (2025) continues that journey – a reflection on human resilience in the face of chaos. With tracks steeped in introspection and fury, Kerrang! hailed it as “a monolithic metalcore moment” that cements WCAR’s place among the genre’s greats.

Across their career, We Came As Romans have toured relentlessly with Bring Me The Horizon, I Prevail, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, and Parkway Drive, building their reputation as one of the most commanding live acts in the scene. Their 2023 Australian tour, their first since 2015, saw packed venues and renewed energy from both the band and fans, setting the stage for an even bigger return in 2026.

Hailing from Leeds, Caskets are among the UK’s most dynamic exports in modern melodic metal. Known for their lush blend of post-hardcore, metal and electronic layers, the band first caught attention with their 2021 debut Lost Souls. Their 2025 album The Only Heaven You’ll Know has further cemented their status as global contenders, earning praise for its emotional weight and anthemic power.

Having toured with Bad Omens, Memphis May Fire and Windwaker, and recently wrapping a headline Australian run earlier this year, Caskets are now gearing up for a massive end to 2025 with appearances at Vans Warped Tour (Florida) and a European/UK headline run before heading down under again.

Flying the local flag are Headwreck, one of Brisbane’s most exciting and innovative heavy bands. Since emerging in 2021 with the ferocious single Freefall, they’ve developed a sound that fuses glitch-heavy electronics, pop-inspired hooks and crushing low-end guitars, creating something uniquely their own.

Headwreck have already performed alongside international acts like Invent Animate, Story Of The Year, Paledusk, and Thornhill, while also selling out their own headline shows. Their recent singles Filet-O-Fish and Plan Z showcase a band that thrives on controlled chaos.

Dates are:

Friday 6 February 2026 – The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)
Saturday 7 February 2026 – Metro Theatre, Sydney (Lic Aa)
Sunday 8 February 2026 – King St Bandroom, Newcastle (18+)
Wednesday 11 February 2026 – Magnet House, Perth (18+)
Thursday 12 February 2026 – The Gov, Adelaide (Lic Aa)
Saturday 14 February 2026 – Riviera Beach Club, Melbourne (18+)

General tickets on sale: Friday 10 October @ 11am local time
Tickets from www.destroyalllines.com

