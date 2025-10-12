Lloyd Cole To Go Electric Again For 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Lloyd Cole, one of Britain’s most literate and enduring songwriters, will return to Australia in March 2026 for a national run of solo shows – but this time, he’s plugging back in.

For the past two decades, Cole’s stage shows have leaned on the acoustic intimacy that defined his late-career reinvention. But in 2026, the former frontman of Lloyd Cole and The Commotions is going electric once more, revisiting the shimmering guitar tones that coloured his debut classic Rattlesnakes and carrying that sound right through to his most recent studio release, On Pain.

Cole says the shift feels like a full-circle moment. “In 1999, in retreat from mainstream ambivalence, the idea of becoming a troubadour was perversely alluring,” he reflects. “Two acoustic guitars, a suitcase and a round-the-world ticket. It took a while for me to become comfortable with it, but The Folksinger Show became my staple. And then, somehow or other, twenty-five years were gone, and now I find myself approaching the end of my career, wanting to be seen more as just a singer who wrote a body of work – very little of which one would reasonably label ‘folk’. So I’m back with my Telecaster, my Princeton amp, and my solo show is now electric.”

Born in Buxton, Derbyshire in 1961, Lloyd Cole emerged in the mid-1980s as one of Britain’s most articulate voices of literate pop. His band Lloyd Cole and The Commotions formed in Glasgow, blending jangly guitars with clever wordplay and a touch of wistful melancholy. Their 1984 debut Rattlesnakes became a cult landmark, filled with sharp literary references to Norman Mailer, Simone de Beauvoir and Joan Didion, and radio staples like Perfect Skin, Forest Fire and Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?

Two more albums followed – Easy Pieces (1985) and Mainstream (1987) – before The Commotions disbanded in 1989. Cole relocated to New York City, collaborating with post-punk heavyweights like Robert Quine, Fred Maher and Matthew Sweet, and launching his solo career with the self-titled Lloyd Cole in 1990. His early solo work, including Don’t Get Weird On Me Babe (1991) and Love Story (1995), showcased his evolution into a reflective, mature songwriter while maintaining his knack for sardonic observation and emotional precision.

By the late 1990s, Cole had retreated from the major label spotlight, experimenting with new textures and independent releases. His ambient project Plastic Wood (2001) and the sparse Music In A Foreign Language (2003) revealed an artist unafraid of reinvention. Even as indie rock gave way to electronica and back again, Cole’s songwriting maintained its clarity and wit.

The 2000s saw him re-engage with his past, including a brief reunion of The Commotions in 2004 for the 20th anniversary of Rattlesnakes, and a steady stream of solo releases such as Antidepressant (2006), Broken Record (2010), and Standards (2013). Each album reaffirmed his standing as one of pop’s quiet craftsmen – literate, lean and enduringly relevant.

His 2019 record Guesswork leaned into an electronic palette, while 2023’s On Pain brought Cole back to co-writing with former Commotions Blair Cowan and Neil Clark. Recorded in his Massachusetts attic and produced by Chris Merrick Hughes, On Pain drew critical acclaim for its introspective tone and subtle synth textures. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number 23, proving Cole’s understated artistry still resonates four decades on.

The album’s standout single The Idiot paid tribute to the creative bond between David Bowie and Iggy Pop during their Berlin years.

Lloyd Cole March 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 17 March – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Thursday 19 March – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 22 March – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 24 March – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 27 March – Perth, Astor Theatre

Sunday 29 March – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Also New Zealand dates

Thursday 5 March – The Piano, Christchurch

Friday 6 March – Old St Pauls, Wellington

Sunday 8 March – Hutt Sounds festival Brewtown, Upper Hutt

Tues 10 March – The Globe, Palmerston North

Fri 13 March – Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

Early bird presale begins Wednesday 15 October at 11am local time, with general tickets on sale Friday 17 October at 11am via Destroy All Lines.

