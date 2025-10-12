 Lloyd Cole To Go Electric Again For 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Lloyd Cole Electric Solo Tour 2026

Lloyd Cole photo by Mark Dellas

Lloyd Cole To Go Electric Again For 2026 Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Lloyd Cole, one of Britain’s most literate and enduring songwriters, will return to Australia in March 2026 for a national run of solo shows – but this time, he’s plugging back in.

For the past two decades, Cole’s stage shows have leaned on the acoustic intimacy that defined his late-career reinvention. But in 2026, the former frontman of Lloyd Cole and The Commotions is going electric once more, revisiting the shimmering guitar tones that coloured his debut classic Rattlesnakes and carrying that sound right through to his most recent studio release, On Pain.

Cole says the shift feels like a full-circle moment. “In 1999, in retreat from mainstream ambivalence, the idea of becoming a troubadour was perversely alluring,” he reflects. “Two acoustic guitars, a suitcase and a round-the-world ticket. It took a while for me to become comfortable with it, but The Folksinger Show became my staple. And then, somehow or other, twenty-five years were gone, and now I find myself approaching the end of my career, wanting to be seen more as just a singer who wrote a body of work – very little of which one would reasonably label ‘folk’. So I’m back with my Telecaster, my Princeton amp, and my solo show is now electric.”

Born in Buxton, Derbyshire in 1961, Lloyd Cole emerged in the mid-1980s as one of Britain’s most articulate voices of literate pop. His band Lloyd Cole and The Commotions formed in Glasgow, blending jangly guitars with clever wordplay and a touch of wistful melancholy. Their 1984 debut Rattlesnakes became a cult landmark, filled with sharp literary references to Norman Mailer, Simone de Beauvoir and Joan Didion, and radio staples like Perfect Skin, Forest Fire and Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?

Two more albums followed – Easy Pieces (1985) and Mainstream (1987) – before The Commotions disbanded in 1989. Cole relocated to New York City, collaborating with post-punk heavyweights like Robert Quine, Fred Maher and Matthew Sweet, and launching his solo career with the self-titled Lloyd Cole in 1990. His early solo work, including Don’t Get Weird On Me Babe (1991) and Love Story (1995), showcased his evolution into a reflective, mature songwriter while maintaining his knack for sardonic observation and emotional precision.

By the late 1990s, Cole had retreated from the major label spotlight, experimenting with new textures and independent releases. His ambient project Plastic Wood (2001) and the sparse Music In A Foreign Language (2003) revealed an artist unafraid of reinvention. Even as indie rock gave way to electronica and back again, Cole’s songwriting maintained its clarity and wit.

The 2000s saw him re-engage with his past, including a brief reunion of The Commotions in 2004 for the 20th anniversary of Rattlesnakes, and a steady stream of solo releases such as Antidepressant (2006), Broken Record (2010), and Standards (2013). Each album reaffirmed his standing as one of pop’s quiet craftsmen – literate, lean and enduringly relevant.

His 2019 record Guesswork leaned into an electronic palette, while 2023’s On Pain brought Cole back to co-writing with former Commotions Blair Cowan and Neil Clark. Recorded in his Massachusetts attic and produced by Chris Merrick Hughes, On Pain drew critical acclaim for its introspective tone and subtle synth textures. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number 23, proving Cole’s understated artistry still resonates four decades on.

The album’s standout single The Idiot paid tribute to the creative bond between David Bowie and Iggy Pop during their Berlin years.

Lloyd Cole March 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Thursday 17 March – Melbourne, Recital Centre
Thursday 19 March – Sydney, Factory Theatre
Sunday 22 March – Brisbane, The Tivoli
Tuesday 24 March – Adelaide, The Gov
Friday 27 March – Perth, Astor Theatre
Sunday 29 March – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Also New Zealand dates

Thursday 5 March – The Piano, Christchurch
Friday 6 March – Old St Pauls, Wellington
Sunday 8 March – Hutt Sounds festival Brewtown, Upper Hutt
Tues 10 March – The Globe, Palmerston North
Fri 13 March – Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

Early bird presale begins Wednesday 15 October at 11am local time, with general tickets on sale Friday 17 October at 11am via Destroy All Lines.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Good Charlotte announce Motel Du Cap World Tour 2026 with Yellowcard and Kisschasy
Good Charlotte To Return To Australia With Motel Du Cap World Tour In 2026

Good Charlotte will return to Australia in February 2026 for the Motel Du Cap World Tour, their first visit down under in eight years. The tour marks the beginning of their global trek in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap, and will feature special guests Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

56 minutes ago
Nothing, Nowhere. announces 2026 Australian tour The Return Of The Reaper with sace6 and Closure
nothing, nowhere. Returns To Australia In 2026 For The Return Of The Reaper Tour

American genre-blender nothing, nowhere. will return to Australia in 2026 for The Return Of The Reaper Tour, marking ten years since he first announced himself to the world with his breakthrough release Reaper. The Vermont-born artist, the creative alter ego of Joseph Mulherin, will bring his band and two special guests, sace6 from the US and Sydney's rising post-hardcore outfit Closure, for a national run of shows next April.

7 hours ago
GoldFord performing on stage during his Space of the Heart Tour
GoldFord To Bring ‘Space of the Heart’ Tour To Australia For The First Time in March 2026

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter GoldFord will make his long-awaited Australian debut in March 2026, bringing his acclaimed ‘Space of the Heart' Tour to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Presented by Frontier Touring, these will be GoldFord's first ever performances on Australian soil.

5 days ago
We Came As Romans Australian Tour 2026 with Caskets and Headwreck
We Came As Romans To Return To Australia In 2026 With Caskets and Headwreck

Michigan's modern metalcore veterans We Came As Romans are set to storm Australian shores once again in February 2026, bringing with them a new album, All Is Beautiful… Because We're Doomed, and an arsenal of high-energy performances that have defined their reputation over nearly two decades. Joining them for the explosive run are UK's Caskets and Brisbane's rising heavy outfit Headwreck.

October 6, 2025
Michael Learns To Rock
Michael Learns To Rock To Tour Australia For The First Time In 2026

Danish soft-rock favourites Michael Learns To Rock will finally make their Australian debut in February 2026 with the Take Us To Your Heart Tour, bringing their catalogue of classics to Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast.

September 17, 2025
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Photo Credit Jordan Munns
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Brings the Disco Down Under for 2026 Australian Tour

British pop queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to light up Australian stages in February 2026, with headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. Fans can expect a glittery mix of her early 2000s floor-fillers and fresh cuts from her brand new album Perimenopop.

September 16, 2025
Brian Jonestown Massacre 2026 Australian tour
Cult Psychedelic Icons The Brian Jonestown Massacre to Return with Feather-Duster Live Spectacle for Australia in 2026

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are bringing their magick back Down Under in March 2026. Helmed by the singularly driven Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre promise a show teeming with back-catalogue highlights, fan favourites and deep-cut obscurities from their expansive 20-album and counting oeuvre. Expect a richly immersive show combining decades-old cult jams with shimmering new material—including selections from 2023’s The Future Is Your Past, plus fan-seducing current singles “Makes Me Great” and “Out of Body.”

September 2, 2025