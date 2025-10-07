GoldFord To Bring ‘Space of the Heart' Tour To Australia For The First Time in March 2026 - Noise11.com

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter GoldFord will make his long-awaited Australian debut in March 2026, bringing his acclaimed ‘Space of the Heart’ Tour to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Presented by Frontier Touring, these will be GoldFord’s first ever performances on Australian soil.

The St. Louis-born artist has built a global following with his blend of soul, pop and introspective songwriting. Known for his rich, raspy voice and emotionally direct storytelling, GoldFord’s music speaks to resilience, healing and human connection. His songs have been streamed over half a billion times worldwide, with his breakout single ‘Orange Blossoms’ alone surpassing 70 million streams.

Before music became his path, GoldFord spent a decade working in corporate America. It took a period of deep personal loss to ignite a shift towards songwriting, a decision that became the foundation of his career. That pivot has since defined his sound-honest, raw and filled with purpose.

His debut single ‘Upside Down’ marked his arrival, but it was ‘Orange Blossoms’ that truly introduced him to an international audience. The track caught the attention of Sam Smith, SZA, and Noah Kahan, each publicly praising his soulful approach. Since then, GoldFord has continued to release a steady stream of heartfelt material, including ‘Ride the Storm’, ‘Easy Does It’, ‘Walk With Me’, ‘Got You Right’, ‘Celeste’, and ‘Runnin”.

GoldFord’s newest release, the nine-track EP ‘Space of the Heart,’ captures the next phase of his evolution. The record explores themes of love, loss and personal rebirth, blending organic instrumentation with contemporary pop production. Critics have described it as both “introspective” and “cathartic,” a reflection of GoldFord’s ability to turn private emotion into universal anthems.

“I’ve dreamed of making it to Australia for years,” GoldFord said. “To finally share these songs with people halfway across the world feels surreal. I’m beyond grateful for their support.”

GoldFord’s live performances have become a major part of his appeal, with recent sold-out shows across Europe and the UK, including a headline performance at London’s Scala. His Australian tour will give fans the chance to experience that emotional connection firsthand.

GoldFord’s momentum continues to rise. He recently performed at The King Awards in Atlanta, personally invited by Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beyond his artistry, GoldFord uses his platform to advocate for mental health awareness, partnering with organisations like Whole School Mindfulness and Give to Give to promote mindfulness education and emotional well-being.

His music has also found its way into major TV and advertising moments, featuring in Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Coca-Cola, Jeep, and even during Super Bowl LVII. Collaborations with Lost Frequencies and Andy Grammer have further expanded his reach, confirming GoldFord as one of the most versatile and emotionally resonant singer-songwriters of the modern soul-pop landscape.

Tickets for the Frontier Member presale open Thursday 9 October at 11am local time, with the general sale beginning Monday 13 October at 11am local time via frontiertouring.com/goldford.

GOLDFORD – SPACE OF THE HEART TOUR – AUSTRALIA MARCH 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member Presale: Thursday 9 October (11am local) – 24 hours or until allocation exhausted

General On Sale: Monday 13 October (11am local)

All shows 18+

Wednesday 11 March – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday 13 March – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 14 March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

