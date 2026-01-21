The Bellamy Brothers To Headline Their First Ever Historic Ryman Auditorium Show Celebrating 50 Years Of Hits - Noise11.com

Country music icons David And Howard Bellamy mark a career-defining milestone with their first-ever headline performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, honouring five decades since their breakthrough hit Let Your Love Flow.

by Paul Cashmere

For the first time in their five-decade career, The Bellamy Brothers will headline the Ryman Auditorium, with the landmark performance locked in for Thursday, June 25. The announcement carries particular weight for the duo, whose history is deeply entwined with Nashville yet has never previously placed them at centre stage of the Mother Church of Country Music under their own banner.

The Ryman show arrives almost exactly 50 years after the release of Let Your Love Flow, the song that transformed David and Howard Bellamy from working musicians into global hitmakers. Released on January 3, 1976, the track surged rapidly through the charts, reaching No. 1 in the United States during the week of May 1 that year. Its success reverberated well beyond American borders, establishing The Bellamy Brothers as an international force and laying the foundations for one of the most durable careers in modern country music.

That longevity is at the heart of the Ryman celebration. Across five decades, the brothers from Darby, Florida have navigated pop, country and crossover audiences with uncommon consistency. While Let Your Love Flow opened the door through pop radio, the late 1970s and 1980s cemented their standing as country music mainstays, delivering an extraordinary run of chart-topping singles including If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me, Redneck Girl, Do You Love As Good As You Look and Old Hippie.

The Bellamy Brothers’ influence extends well beyond chart positions. David Bellamy’s songwriting credentials were evident early, with Spiders And Snakes becoming a major hit for Jim Stafford in 1974, a breakthrough that helped steer the brothers toward their own recording career. By the 1990s, they were among the first major country acts to take control of their output, forming Bellamy Brothers Records and embracing independent releases long before it became common practice in the genre.

International touring has also been central to their story. The Bellamy Brothers remain the only American country act to have toured extensively in territories including India, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Qatar and New Caledonia. Europe, particularly Germany, Switzerland and Norway, has proven a long-standing stronghold, with multiple albums achieving chart success and gold or platinum status. That global reach continues to inform their touring strategy in 2026, which includes a rare European appearance in Zürich alongside an expansive North American itinerary.

The 2026 50 Years Of Hits Tour is designed as a rolling celebration of their catalogue, bringing together music from every phase of their career. Alongside heritage venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Billy Bob’s Texas, the tour underscores the brothers’ enduring appeal across generations and regions. The Ryman Auditorium date stands as the symbolic centrepiece, acknowledging both their past achievements and their ongoing relevance.

Away from the stage, The Bellamy Brothers have expanded their presence into television and business ventures. Their Florida ranch life is chronicled in Honky Tonk Ranch, now in its fifth season and streaming via American Country Network and YouTube, offering fans insight into the balance between touring and life at home. They have also entered the medical cannabis space through their Old Hippie Stash partnership with Trulieve, reflecting a willingness to evolve while remaining anchored to their identity.

Recent years have delivered further milestones. In 2024, the duo released Double Dog Dare, featuring collaborations with Gene Watson and the late K.T. Oslin. That same year, David Bellamy was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame, formally recognising his contribution to American songwriting. Earlier this year, Let Your Love Flow found renewed prominence as the soundtrack to Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial First Delivery, introducing the song to a new generation while reaffirming its cultural staying power.

Tickets for the historic Ryman Auditorium performance go on sale Friday, January 23. For The Bellamy Brothers, the night represents both a celebration and a continuation, a rare convergence of history, place and persistence that few artists ever achieve.

The Bellamy Brothers 2026 50 Years Of Hits Tour Dates

January 17, Immokalee, Seminole Center Outdoors

January 23, Nashville, Grand Ole Opry

January 24, Fort Payne, The Pickin’ Post

January 29, Corpus Christi, Brewster Street Ice House Southside

January 30, Katy, Mo’s Place

February 5, Tulsa, Margaritaville

February 6, Victoria, Shooters Bar

February 7, Beaumont, Jefferson Theatre

February 12, New Philadelphia, Performing Arts Center At Kent State Tuscarawas

February 13, Clarksburg, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

February 14, Princeton, Chuck Mathena Center

February 21, Fort Worth, Billy Bob’s Texas

March 5, Plant City, Florida Strawberry Festival

March 7, Weirsdale, Orange Blossom Opry

March 8, Weirsdale, Orange Blossom Opry

March 14, Vero Beach, Firefighters Indian River

March 19, Cleveland, Texan Theater

March 20, Roanoke, Roanoke Live

March 21, Marshall, Memorial City Hall Performance Center

March 29, Zürich, Hallenstadion

April 1, Hof, Freiheitshalle Hof

April 11, Bonham, Steaks On Main

April 17, Uvalde Estates, Makenna Elrod Seiler Foundation

April 18, Saint Jo, Red River Station

April 23, Rocky Mount, Harvester Performance Center

May 1, The Woodlands, Dosey Doe Big Barn

May 2, Tilden, Tilden Livestock Scholarship Association

May 9, Helotes, John T. Floore Country Store

May 12, Regina, Casino Regina

May 13, Prince Albert, EA Rawlinson Centre For The Arts

May 14, Red Deer, Red Deer Resort & Casino

May 15, Calgary, Deerfoot Inn & Casino

May 16, Calgary, Deerfoot Inn & Casino

May 17, Red Deer, Red Deer Memorial Centre

May 20, Lloydminster, Vic Juba Community Theatre

May 21, Camrose, Bailey Theatre

May 22, Division No. 13, Eagle River Casino & Travel Plaza

May 23, Edmonton, Century Casino

May 24, Bristol, Paramount Center For The Arts

June 4, Stephenville, Birdsong Amphitheater

June 5, Amarillo, Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts

June 6, Leander, Old Town Leander

June 11, Shipshewana, Blue Gate Theatre

June 12, Iowa City, First Avenue Club

June 13, Richmond, El Rancho Manana Campground

June 27, Bolivar Peninsula, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach

July 4, Trenton, 1945 Dade County Fair

July 9, New Salem, ND Country Fest

July 10, Flandreau, Royal River Casino & Hotel

July 17, Concan, House Pasture Cattle Co

July 18, Lufkin, Pines Theater

July 24, White Deer, City Of White Deer Rodeo

July 25, Hawkins, Red Rooster IceHouse

August 1, Greenville, Greenville Municipal Auditorium

August 8, Van Alstyne, Sounds Of Summer Concert Series

August 21, Arlington, Arlington Music Hall

August 28, Fredericksburg, Gillespie County Fair Grounds

August 29, Corsicana, The Palace Theatre

September 5, Gail, Coyote Country Store

September 13, Montpelier, Williams County Fairgrounds

September 19, Orange Grove, The Post OG

September 26, Wichita, Wichita Union Stockyards

October 2, Mount Airy, Andy Griffith Playhouse

October 3, Reidsville, Rockingham Theatre

October 9, Hiawassee, Georgia Mountain Fair

October 10, Branson, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts

October 17, Bandera, 11th Street Cowboy Bar

October 24, Salado, Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que

November 7, Bakersfield, Bakersfield College Rodeo

November 11, Walnut Creek, The Amish Country Theater

November 13, Benton, Kentucky Opry

November 14, Branson, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts

December 5, Welcome, Richard Childress Racing

