The Bellamy Brothers To Headline Their First Ever Historic Ryman Auditorium Show Celebrating 50 Years Of Hits - Noise11.com

Country music icons David And Howard Bellamy mark a career-defining milestone with their first-ever headline performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, honouring five decades since their breakthrough hit Let Your Love Flow.
For the first time in their five-decade career, The Bellamy Brothers will headline the Ryman Auditorium, with the landmark performance locked in for Thursday, June 25. The announcement carries particular weight for the duo, whose history is deeply entwined with Nashville yet has never previously placed them at centre stage of the Mother Church of Country Music under their own banner.
The Ryman show arrives almost exactly 50 years after the release of Let Your Love Flow, the song that transformed David and Howard Bellamy from working musicians into global hitmakers. Released on January 3, 1976, the track surged rapidly through the charts, reaching No. 1 in the United States during the week of May 1 that year. Its success reverberated well beyond American borders, establishing The Bellamy Brothers as an international force and laying the foundations for one of the most durable careers in modern country music.
That longevity is at the heart of the Ryman celebration. Across five decades, the brothers from Darby, Florida have navigated pop, country and crossover audiences with uncommon consistency. While Let Your Love Flow opened the door through pop radio, the late 1970s and 1980s cemented their standing as country music mainstays, delivering an extraordinary run of chart-topping singles including If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me, Redneck Girl, Do You Love As Good As You Look and Old Hippie.
The Bellamy Brothers’ influence extends well beyond chart positions. David Bellamy’s songwriting credentials were evident early, with Spiders And Snakes becoming a major hit for Jim Stafford in 1974, a breakthrough that helped steer the brothers toward their own recording career. By the 1990s, they were among the first major country acts to take control of their output, forming Bellamy Brothers Records and embracing independent releases long before it became common practice in the genre.
International touring has also been central to their story. The Bellamy Brothers remain the only American country act to have toured extensively in territories including India, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Qatar and New Caledonia. Europe, particularly Germany, Switzerland and Norway, has proven a long-standing stronghold, with multiple albums achieving chart success and gold or platinum status. That global reach continues to inform their touring strategy in 2026, which includes a rare European appearance in Zürich alongside an expansive North American itinerary.
The 2026 50 Years Of Hits Tour is designed as a rolling celebration of their catalogue, bringing together music from every phase of their career. Alongside heritage venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Billy Bob’s Texas, the tour underscores the brothers’ enduring appeal across generations and regions. The Ryman Auditorium date stands as the symbolic centrepiece, acknowledging both their past achievements and their ongoing relevance.
Away from the stage, The Bellamy Brothers have expanded their presence into television and business ventures. Their Florida ranch life is chronicled in Honky Tonk Ranch, now in its fifth season and streaming via American Country Network and YouTube, offering fans insight into the balance between touring and life at home. They have also entered the medical cannabis space through their Old Hippie Stash partnership with Trulieve, reflecting a willingness to evolve while remaining anchored to their identity.
Recent years have delivered further milestones. In 2024, the duo released Double Dog Dare, featuring collaborations with Gene Watson and the late K.T. Oslin. That same year, David Bellamy was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame, formally recognising his contribution to American songwriting. Earlier this year, Let Your Love Flow found renewed prominence as the soundtrack to Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial First Delivery, introducing the song to a new generation while reaffirming its cultural staying power.
Tickets for the historic Ryman Auditorium performance go on sale Friday, January 23. For The Bellamy Brothers, the night represents both a celebration and a continuation, a rare convergence of history, place and persistence that few artists ever achieve.
The Bellamy Brothers 2026 50 Years Of Hits Tour Dates
January 17, Immokalee, Seminole Center Outdoors
January 23, Nashville, Grand Ole Opry
January 24, Fort Payne, The Pickin’ Post
January 29, Corpus Christi, Brewster Street Ice House Southside
January 30, Katy, Mo’s Place
February 5, Tulsa, Margaritaville
February 6, Victoria, Shooters Bar
February 7, Beaumont, Jefferson Theatre
February 12, New Philadelphia, Performing Arts Center At Kent State Tuscarawas
February 13, Clarksburg, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center
February 14, Princeton, Chuck Mathena Center
February 21, Fort Worth, Billy Bob’s Texas
March 5, Plant City, Florida Strawberry Festival
March 7, Weirsdale, Orange Blossom Opry
March 8, Weirsdale, Orange Blossom Opry
March 14, Vero Beach, Firefighters Indian River
March 19, Cleveland, Texan Theater
March 20, Roanoke, Roanoke Live
March 21, Marshall, Memorial City Hall Performance Center
March 29, Zürich, Hallenstadion
April 1, Hof, Freiheitshalle Hof
April 11, Bonham, Steaks On Main
April 17, Uvalde Estates, Makenna Elrod Seiler Foundation
April 18, Saint Jo, Red River Station
April 23, Rocky Mount, Harvester Performance Center
May 1, The Woodlands, Dosey Doe Big Barn
May 2, Tilden, Tilden Livestock Scholarship Association
May 9, Helotes, John T. Floore Country Store
May 12, Regina, Casino Regina
May 13, Prince Albert, EA Rawlinson Centre For The Arts
May 14, Red Deer, Red Deer Resort & Casino
May 15, Calgary, Deerfoot Inn & Casino
May 16, Calgary, Deerfoot Inn & Casino
May 17, Red Deer, Red Deer Memorial Centre
May 20, Lloydminster, Vic Juba Community Theatre
May 21, Camrose, Bailey Theatre
May 22, Division No. 13, Eagle River Casino & Travel Plaza
May 23, Edmonton, Century Casino
May 24, Bristol, Paramount Center For The Arts
June 4, Stephenville, Birdsong Amphitheater
June 5, Amarillo, Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts
June 6, Leander, Old Town Leander
June 11, Shipshewana, Blue Gate Theatre
June 12, Iowa City, First Avenue Club
June 13, Richmond, El Rancho Manana Campground
June 27, Bolivar Peninsula, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach
July 4, Trenton, 1945 Dade County Fair
July 9, New Salem, ND Country Fest
July 10, Flandreau, Royal River Casino & Hotel
July 17, Concan, House Pasture Cattle Co
July 18, Lufkin, Pines Theater
July 24, White Deer, City Of White Deer Rodeo
July 25, Hawkins, Red Rooster IceHouse
August 1, Greenville, Greenville Municipal Auditorium
August 8, Van Alstyne, Sounds Of Summer Concert Series
August 21, Arlington, Arlington Music Hall
August 28, Fredericksburg, Gillespie County Fair Grounds
August 29, Corsicana, The Palace Theatre
September 5, Gail, Coyote Country Store
September 13, Montpelier, Williams County Fairgrounds
September 19, Orange Grove, The Post OG
September 26, Wichita, Wichita Union Stockyards
October 2, Mount Airy, Andy Griffith Playhouse
October 3, Reidsville, Rockingham Theatre
October 9, Hiawassee, Georgia Mountain Fair
October 10, Branson, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts
October 17, Bandera, 11th Street Cowboy Bar
October 24, Salado, Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que
November 7, Bakersfield, Bakersfield College Rodeo
November 11, Walnut Creek, The Amish Country Theater
November 13, Benton, Kentucky Opry
November 14, Branson, The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts
December 5, Welcome, Richard Childress Racing
