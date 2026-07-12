Benson Boone Expands Wanted Man Tour With Three Arena Shows In Brisbane, Melbourne And Sydney - Noise11 Music News

Benson Boone will return to Australia in November 2026 with a major arena tour after expanding his global Wanted Man Tour to include nine Australian performances across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets go on sale from 21 July following a series of presales beginning 15 July.



Interviews

by Paul Cashmere

Benson Boone has confirmed the Australian leg of his Wanted Man Tour, adding nine arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney this November as the fast-rising American singer continues one of the biggest global touring campaigns of his career. The Australian shows follow the launch of the North American leg of the tour and form part of a wider Asia Pacific itinerary that also includes South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

The announcement marks Boone’s first Australian arena tour since the release of his second album American Heart, a record that further established him among pop music’s biggest international acts. The album reached No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand when it was released in 2025 and continued the momentum created by his breakthrough hit Beautiful Things, one of the world’s most streamed songs of 2024.

Australian fans will have several opportunities to secure tickets before the general public. Artist presales begin on Wednesday 15 July, with American Express card members receiving access at the same time. Frontier Touring members will gain access from Friday 17 July before general ticket sales begin on Tuesday 21 July.

The tour announcement coincides with Boone’s latest single, The Time Of My Life. The song is accompanied by a theatrical video featuring influencer Alix Earle and has quickly attracted strong online attention while becoming one of the most added songs at US pop radio. It joins a growing catalogue that has transformed Boone from a viral newcomer into one of contemporary pop’s biggest touring attractions.

Boone’s rise has been unusually rapid. After briefly appearing on American Idol in 2021, he chose to leave the competition before the televised finals and instead built an audience through TikTok, where his original songs attracted millions of followers. That exposure led to a recording contract with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ Night Street Records in partnership with Warner Records.

His debut single Ghost Town introduced Boone internationally before songs including In The Stars and Beautiful Things dramatically expanded his audience. Beautiful Things became the defining hit of his career, topping charts around the world, including Australia, while spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The song also earned multiple major industry awards and helped launch his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades.

During 2025 Boone continued to expand his international profile. He performed on Saturday Night Live, appeared in a Super Bowl advertising campaign alongside Ben Stiller and delivered one of Coachella’s most talked-about performances when Queen guitarist Brian May joined him on stage for Bohemian Rhapsody. The pair later reunited during European dates on Boone’s tour.

American Heart demonstrated that Boone’s success extended beyond a single breakthrough hit. Alongside Beautiful Things, singles including Mystical Magical and Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else generated hundreds of millions of streams while giving Boone three simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 during the album’s release period.

Musically, Boone combines contemporary pop with arena rock influences, frequently acknowledging artists including Queen, Elton John, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bellion among his inspirations. His powerful tenor voice and theatrical live performances have frequently prompted comparisons with Freddie Mercury, although Boone has consistently said he is focused on developing his own artistic identity rather than imitating previous performers.

The Australian concerts are presented by Frontier Touring and will be Boone’s biggest headline shows in the country to date. With multiple arena performances scheduled in each city, demand is expected to be significant as Australian audiences finally get the opportunity to experience the production that has been drawing large crowds throughout North America.

BENSON BOONE, WANTED MAN TOUR, AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday 6, 7 and 8 November, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 12 and 13 November, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 14 November, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 17, 18, 19November, Sydney, Afterpay Arena

Ticketing

Artist Presale: Wednesday 15 July, 1.00pm AEST

Frontier Member Presale: Friday 17 July

General Public On Sale: Tuesday 21 July (staggered local times)

https://www.frontiertouring.com/bensonboone

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)