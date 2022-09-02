Berlin To Tour Australia In January 2023 - Noise11.com

Berlin will head to Australia for their first Australian shows since 1984 in 2023.

Australia was an early adapter of Berlin in their early indie days with ‘Sex (I’m A…)’ getting played on newly launched FM radio in 1982.

Well before ‘Top Gun’ gave Berlin global mainstream success, Australia and New Zealand also generated the highest charting figures in the world with ‘No More Words’ (no 5 NZ, no 23 Aus).

The big one came via the original ‘Top Gun’ movie with ‘Take My Breath Away’ a number one hit everywhere for Berlin.

The original ‘Take My Breath Away’ was offered to The Motels who recorded a demo which appeared decades later on their 2001 ‘Anthologyland’.

Tickets from: https://metropolistouring.com/berlin/

BERLIN – Best Of – January 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 20th – PERTH – Rosemount

Saturday 21st – ADELAIDE – The Gov

Wednesday 25th – SYDNEY – Factory Theatre

Friday 27th – BRISBANE – The Zoo

Saturday 28th – MELBOURNE – Croxton

